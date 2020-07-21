In today’s Movie News Rundown: First-time director Dave Franco on the benefits of working with his wife, Alison Brie; the authors of Trainspotting and American Psycho are teaming up to make fun of journalists; and lots and lots of guesses about what will happen with Tenet.

Dave Franco, In Praise of Alison Brie: People Magazine has a terrific piece about the married moviemakers that also features a first-look at our new digital cover. And here’s a clip of Franco’s directorial debut, The Rental, starring Brie.

Trainspotting Meets American Psycho: American Psycho author Bret Easton Ellis and Trainspotting author Irvine Welsh are in talks to create a series for U.K. banner Burning Wheel Productions called American Tabloid. According to a press release, it will follow a “rambunctious cavalcade of pranksters, con men and rapscallions — in other words, journalists — being brought together from across the globe to change not only the landscape but the power of the press forever from scandalous rumor to political puppetry.” Listeners of Ellis’ podcast know he’s pretty much lost almost all faith in the American news media.

Climb Back: The charming indie comedy The Climb has a new Oct. 9 release date after its original rollout plan, like so many others, was battered by COVID-19. Here’s a great piece by Carlos Aguilar on how the filmmakers bicycled across America promoting their film as the virus quickly took hold.

Tenet Prognosticating: You probably heard yesterday’s news, and know that Tenet has become a bellwether for how Hollywood will handle future releases. Let the guessing begin.

How a Rollout Could Work: Deadline notes that with theaters reopening in China and going strong in South Korea, and “other offshore territories in Europe and Japan coming back on line,” Tenet could debut overseas first and then open in U.S. cities “wherever and whenever it can — even if New York City and Los Angeles aren’t back on line.”

But: A “staggered rollout could raise concerns about piracy and spoilers,” Variety notes.

China Problem: Variety also notes that Tenet faces an obstacle in China, the world’s second-largest movie market: Its exhibitors can only screen movies of two hours or less. “Tenet runs at just over 2 hours and 30 minutes. Unless the country eases up on that restriction, there’s no sense of when it will be able play in China,” Variety writes.

Drive-Ins?: My personal dream would be a Tenet roadshow, with Christopher Nolan and friends touring the country, showing the film in drive-ins and other outdoor locales, and doing Q&As afterwards. Drive-ins have come back in a big way — there are two popping up in my immediate area in the next few days. The model would be more like a traveling Broadway musical than a typical movie experience. But I’m guessing that a lot of security would be required, because it probably isn’t very hard to pirate a film playing on a large outdoor screen from within the privacy of a socially distanced vehicle.

As If: It’s enough to make you want to cocoon in the comforts of 1990s nostalgia. Here are 10 things we just learned about Clueless.

The Good Stuff: And here’s a scene from Good Will Hunting. Robin Williams, who won an Oscar for his role in the film, would have been 69 today.

And now, a fond look back to yesterday’s movie news.