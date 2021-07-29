A JAWS Heroine; Vaxxy Time for Netflix; Let’s Discuss He-Man

More in The Rundown
The Rundown
Bob Odenkirk, Get Well Soon; Lucy Liu on Bill Murray; West Side Story Trailer
Bob Odenkirk hospitalized after collapsing on the Better Call Saul set; Lucy Liu on standing up...
The Rundown
Perfecting Green Knight; $400 Million+ Exorcist Deal; Calgary Wants You
How director David Lowery re-edited and changed the visuals of The Green Knight in lockdown; a new...
The Rundown
New Dexter Trailer; Princess Diana Film at Venice; Old Beats Snake Eyes
A first look at the new Dexter; Spencer, with Kristin Stewart as Princess Diana, is among...
The Rundown
Tom Hanks Unveils Cleveland Indians’ New Name; Sean Penn’s Ultimatum; a Māori Worldview
1978 Cleveland Critics Circle winner Tom Hanks gives back; Sean Penn won’t work with the unvaxxed;...
Movie News
Last Duel Trailer; COVID Halts UK Productions; Harvey Weinstein Extradited
Zola writer Jeremy O. Harris on how being told “no” opened doors; Matt Damon and Ben...
The Rundown
A.I. Anthony Bourdain Debate; Theaters Mad at Black Widow Rollout; Nicolas Cage Pleased
An A.I. Anthony Bourdain voice in the new documentary Roadrunner elicits shock and debate; theater owners...
The Rundown
L.A. Re-Masks; Zorro Meets Indiana Jones; a Ted Lasso Statement
Masks return to L.A.; Hollywood wants proof of vaccinations; Zorro meets Indiana Jones; Jon Hamm meets...
The Rundown
James Gunn Q&A; James Gandolfini’s Lost Office Role; Felicity Jones Wants to Rave
James Gunn gets candid; Felicity Jones seeks raves; Sopranos stars say James Gandolfini was paid $3 million...
Movie News
Black Widow Stats; Being 28; Michael Corleone Lights a Cigarette
Black Widow sets some important pandemic-era records; 28-year-old Hannah Marks makes a movie about twenty-somethings in...
The Rundown
Felicity Jones Cover Reveal; Matt Damon Is Good at Acting; How to Film in the Woods
Our new Felicity Jones cover; Matt Damon wows in France; how to shoot in the woods;...
The Rundown
Summer of Soul! Jimi Hendrix! Paul McCartney! The Velvet Underground!
Today we go back to the summer of 1969 to talk about Questlove’s astonishing documentary Summer...
The Rundown
R.I.P. Richard Donner; Wesley Snipes’ Best Lines; Black Widow: You Got Dorffed!
Superman and Lethal Weapon mastermind Richard Donner has died; introducing “You Got Dorffed!,” wherein Stephen Dorff...
The Rundown
Independence Day at 25; SAG-AFTRA President Won’t Run Again; New Oscar Voters
In today’s Movie News Rundown: SAG-AFTRA’s president won’t return; the creators of Independence Day look back...
The Rundown
Making a Literal Mob Movie; Dads on Fatherhood; Shorter Docs, Please
In today’s Movie News Rundown: A story about moviemaking with “Batman” and a reputed mobster; let’s...
The Rundown
When Kubrick Met Spielberg; Tarantino’s Novel Reviewed; Spacey’s Comeback
How Stanley Kubrick and Steven Spielberg came together for A.I.; the first book from promising young...
The Rundown
Tarantino: Still Quitting; F9 Sets a Record; Mike White’s Trouble in Paradise
Bill Maher tries to talk Quentin Tarantino out of retiring; F9 has a very big weekend...
The Rundown
The Suicide Squad Fight a Starfish; Meet the New Snow White; Transformers Again
Lots of Suicide Squad and Snow White and Transformers and comic books and Disney in today’s...
The Rundown
Ted Lasso Lessons; a Loki Lie; Thelma & Louise Reunite
What Ted Lasso stars learned from the plucky show; we think Loki is lying; Thelma and...
The Rundown
Black Widow Desexualized; Pixar’s Heat; A Beatles Thanksgiving
Scarlett Johansson on Black Widow’s “sexualized” debut and how she’s changed; if Pixar had made Michael...
The Rundown
NY and California Reopen; Arclight Hope; Meet Your New American Gigolo
Things are looking up: California and New York are back, the Hollywood Arclight has hope; and...