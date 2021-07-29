More in Movie News
Bob Odenkirk in Stable Condition After ‘Heart-Related Incident,’ Reps Say
Bob Odenkirk, star of Better Call Saul, was in stable condition Wednesday after collapsing due to...
Nine Days DP Wyatt Garfield Uses a Sony DSLR as a Viewfinder and Multi-Color Pens for Better Diagrams
Wyatt Garfield is the cinematographer for Nine Days, from writer-director Edson Oda in his feature directorial...
Should You Move to Calgary? Why It’s a Great City for Moviemakers
The list of projects filmed in and around Calgary is long, and includes Brokeback Mountain, Inception,...
Green Knight Director David Lowery Added 60 VFX Shots and Re-Edited the Film During Pandemic DelaysBy David Lowery
David Lowery first encountered the 14th century poem Sir Gawain and the Green Knight in his...
Who Is Serial Killer Peter Tobin From Netflix’s The Investigator: A British Crime Story?
If you’ve seen Season 2 of Netflix’s The Investigator: A British Crime Story, you may be...
10 Haunting Details of the Sophie Toscan du Plantier Murder Case That Don’t Involve Ian Bailey
If you’ve seen Sophie: A Murder in West Cork on Netflix, you’ll know there are enough chilling...
Heist on Netflix: Is Roberto Solis Still on the Run?
If you’ve seen the first two episodes of Heist on Netflix, you may be wondering whether the FBI...
To Make Skater Girl, Manjari Makijany Had to Make It Clear That She — Not Her Husband or Father — Was in Charge
Spoiler warning: The following contains some plot details of Skater Girl, co-written and directed by Manjari...
Guardians of the Galaxy Director James Gunn Reacts to Cleveland Guardians’ New Name
Guardians of Cleveland, meet Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, who has this reaction to...
Cousins Intertwines Māori Identity On- and Off-Screen
In 2010, Māori filmmaker Merata Mita passed away — and with her, so did a 20-year...
Batgirl Cast; California’s $330 Million Boost; Wakanda Forever Adds Michaela Coel
In the Heights star Leslie Grace is the new Batgirl; California productions get another $330 million;...
The Elizabethan Era Fashion Statement That Inspired Felicity Jones’ Production Company, Piecrust
Felicity Jones is known for playing strong women on screen, so it’s no surprise that she...
Film School Advice: Wisdom from Mare of Easttown, In The Heights and Zola CollaboratorsBy MM Staff
For our annual Best Film Schools in the U.S. & Canada 2021 feature, we asked a...
Best Film Schools in the U.S. & Canada 2021By Greg Gilman
Before we get to the excellent institutions on our 2021 list of the Best Film Schools...
Last Duel Trailer; COVID Halts UK Productions; Harvey Weinstein Extradited
Zola writer Jeremy O. Harris on how being told “no” opened doors; Matt Damon and Ben...
How Zola Writer Jeremy O Harris Overcame the Fear of Failure — and Broke Tony Awards Records
Zola writer Jeremy O. Harris says that getting rejected freed him up to write what he...
How It Ends: Zoe-Lister Jones on Imagining the End of the World
Zoe Lister-Jones and Daryl Wein plumbed and heightened all of the emotions of the last year...
Batgirl Begins; New Mexico Gets That Money; New COVID-19 Rules
Testing starts soon for the lead in Batgirl; New Mexico beats the odds to break production...
Relentless Finale: What’s Next for the Final Lead in the Christina Whittaker Case
Discovery+ released the sixth and final episode of its true-crime docuseries Relentless on Monday, and it leaves...
Despite Pandemic, New Mexico Film Office Broke Its Record This Year for Most Film and TV Revenue
The New Mexico Film Office announced Monday that in spite of the pandemic, it broke its...
