Timothée Chalamet dons his Willy Wonka attire; Bond’s opening weekend U.S. box office numbers are looking pretty good; Hwang Dong-hyuk addresses fans’ desires for a Squid Game sequel — all in today’s Movie News Rundown.

But First: Hi! You might recognize a new voice in today’s rundown. Allow me to introduce myself: I’m Margeaux Sippell, filling in for Tim Molloy. I’ve been at MovieMaker for several months, writing things like this and this and this.

There’s a New Wonka in Town: Our beloved Timothee Chalamet posted the first look at his costume for the upcoming Wonka prequel film, in which he stars as the kooky candy maker himself. The movie will tell the story of how Willy Wonka found success — and, yes, it’s also a musical, according to Variety. The Dune star included an homage to Gene Wilder, who famously played Wonka in the 1971 film, with one of Wilder’s lines: “The suspense is terrible, I hope it will last…” He made no mention of Johnny Depp’s 2005 turn as Wonka, which is understandable. Here he is:

Bond Earns His Keep: No Time to Die scored an estimated $56 million during its opening weekend in the U.S., making it the fourth-best debut of any Bond film in the history of the franchise, according to CNBC. Globally, it’s up to a whopping $313 million in the two weeks it’s been out internationally.

Squid Game Sequel?: Writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk teased the possibility of a sequel to his massively popular South Korean Netflix series in an interview with Indiewire. He says that he hadn’t planned for there to be a sequel prior to the show’s release, but is reconsidering that in light of Squid Game being on track to become the platform’s most-watched show of all time. If you, like me, have not yet finished watching Squid Game, beware that this interview does contain spoilers, which the story kindly warns about at the beginning and which I, to my detriment, ignored.

Speaking of Squid Game: Tomorrow in Abu Dhabi, the Korean Cultural Center is putting on a reenactment of Squid Game — without the violence, of course — for two teams of 15 people, according to the UAE’s Khaleej Times. The lucky players will get to try their hand at games played in the show including red light, green light; the game using Korean honeycomb sugar candy called Dalgona; (non-deadly) glass-stepping stones; marbles; and the traditional Korean game ttakji.

Tarantino Has a Hand in Everything: Quentin Tarantino, who has so many classic films I never know which one to italicize in parenthesis next to his name, indirectly helped name Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho by introducing him to a song of the same name by the British beat band Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick & Tich (say that three times fast). Tarantino used a song from the same band in his film Death Proof, which explained that The Who’s Pete Townshend almost joined the band, which would have made them Dave Dee, Dozy, Beaky, Mick, Tich & Pete. Get a taste of Tim Molloy’s cover story on Last Night in Soho here before our fall print issue appears on newsstands very soon.

John Cusack Takes No Bull: People on Twitter are fired up about this video of Barstool Sports’ Dave Williams telling actor John Cusack — who played Shoeless Joe Jackson in the 1988 film Eight Men Out about the throwing of the 1919 World Series — that he’s not allowed to root for the Chicago White Sox. I don’t know a lot about sports, but it looks to me like Cusack won this argument. Patricia Arquette was particularly peeved at Barstool, calling the exchange “a bad example to kids and not in the spirit of baseball,” and adding “you don’t get to decide who can cheer for who.”

Cillian Murphy’s Striking Resemblance: The Peaky Blinders star bears a shockingly similar resemblance to J. Robert Oppenheimer, the scientist known as “the father of the atomic bomb.” Murphy will play him in Christopher Nolan’s next film from Universal, according to Deadline, but you’ll have to wait until 2023 to see it.

Eternals Tickets: Heads up, all those thirsting for more Marvel — tickets are now on sale for Eternals via Fandango, Marvel Studios said on Twitter Monday. Starring Angelina Jolie, Kumail Nanjiani, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, Brian Tyree Henry, and Richard Madden, the new film comes out November 5.

Happy Monday: Here’s a scene from 1971’s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory that gave me nightmares as a child and continues to live rent-free in my head to this day. “There’s no knowing where we’re rowing…”:

