The Pam & Tommy trailer combines trash and tragedy; a sexy scene from 1946; maybe call it the Huey Lewis Arena? All in today’s Movie News Rundown.

C’Mon C’Mon, C’Mon C’Mon: C’Mon C’Mon is a very strange name for a movie, and director Mike Mills tells Margeaux Sippell that the title of the new Joaquin Phoenix is inspired by French composer Eric Satie.

Shang-Chi Bus Driver Fact-Check: Here’s an amusing Twitter thread from a San Francisco bus driver, talking about the fantastic bus-fight scene in Shang-Chi. Long story short: The driver should have pulled the parking brake.

Queen’s Ransom: A new lawsuit over Bohemian Rhapsody royalties offers a “fascinating peek behind the curtain into what happens when participants rely on studio net point deals,” Deadline insists.

‘Based on the True F*cking Scandal’: Here’s the trailer for Hulu’s Pam & Tommy, starring Lily James, Sebastian Stan, Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Andrew Dice Clay and Taylor Schilling and directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya). It sets out to tell the story of Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee’s sex tape, while also providing the origin story of our privacy-compromised world.

Some Background: One of the writers, Rob Siegel, wrote the terrific films The Founder and The Wrestler. The other, D.V. DeVincentis, wrote some of the best parts of The People vs. O.J. Simpson, which is to me the gold-standard of retelling recent history. Given the work of everyone involved, I suspect that this will not be the goofy tabloid affair cynics might expect it to be.

The First Sex Tape: Reader Wendy Jo agrees with our opining about sex scenes being overused in movies, and thoughtfully adds: “For me, this scene from It’s a Wonderful Life is one of the hottest scenes ever captured on celluloid. The sexual tension is almost unbearable!” Warning: NSFW.

Comment of the Day: “You forgot the part where Ray Parker Jr. listened to ‘I Want a New Drug’ while he wrote down those notes.” — Shelly, who is probably not going to call it the Ray Parker Jr. Arena. She’s referring to this whole situation.

Why Are You Writing About Smutty Stuff Like Baywatch and Motley Crüe and It’s a Wonderful Life? Look, we hear you, and we like classy stuff, too. Here’s a little “Once Upon a Time in Paris” from our boy Eric Satie.

Main image: Lily James and Sebastian Stan as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in Pam & Tommy.