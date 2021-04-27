More in The Rundown
-
The Rundown
Watch Anthony Hopkins’ Speech; Zhao Makes History; That Judas Weirdness
Chloé Zhao makes Oscars history, Anthony Hopkins pays tribute to Chadwick Boseman, that Judas and the...
-
The Rundown
Scorsese’s Gershwin Saga; Oscars Final Thoughts; Avoid Fraud This Weekend
Martin Scorsese is finally making a Gershwin movie, with help from a master of film musicals;...
-
The Rundown
Verdict Reactions; HFPA Fiasco; Oscar Nail-Biter
Viola Davis, Jamie Foxx, and many more react to the Derek Chauvin verdict; the group behind...
-
The Rundown
Sad Guccis; Pete Davidson as Joey Ramone; Mads Mikkelsen Joins Indiana Jones
The Guccis have some complaints that will make more people want to see House of Gucci; Tribeca...
-
The Rundown
Make Moviemakers Money; Oscar Might-Have-Beens; Furious 9
A new incubator wants to solve the problem of filmmakers not getting paid; imagining a world...
-
The Rundown
Nomadland Criticized; Meet ‘CamperForce’; Following The Father
Nomadland is criticized for not taking on Amazon; a real Oscar voter has some real thoughts;...
-
The Rundown
Save the Cinerama Dome; Arclight Mourning; Black Mirror Does It Again
The Arclight theaters are closing, but we need the Cinerama Dome to survive; Harvey Weinstein is...
-
The Rundown
Will Smith Exits Georgia; Chloé Zhao’s Big Weekend; Anthony Hopkins Rising?
A Will Smith project becomes the first major production to exit Georgia because of its new...
-
The Rundown
So You’ve Made an Armie Hammer Movie; Inside Avengers Campus; Our New Cover
In today’s Movie News Rundown: The director of Armie Hammer’s latest film describes what that’s like;...
-
The Rundown
A $500 Million Art Heist; DGA’s Georgia Plea; R.I.P. Walter Olkewicz and James Hampton
In today’s Movie News Rundown: A new doc investigates a $500 million art heist that left...
-
The Rundown
Fincher’s Advice to Sorkin; White Boy Bummer; ‘Essential’ ‘Workers’
In today’s Movie News Rundown: Aaron Sorkin tells Michael Moore the advice he received from David...
-
The Rundown
Being Bill Murray; Ken Burns vs. ‘Toxic’ Internet; What the Georgia Law Does
In today’s Movie News Rundown: Bill Murray says his schtick is harder than it looks; Ken...
-
The Rundown
SAG Winners; Godzilla vs. Kong Save Box Office; Loki and Black Widow Trailers
In today’s Movie News Rundown: Netflix wins big at the SAG Awards; Godzilla vs. Kong make...
-
The Rundown
New Jersey vs. Georgia; Gods Is Dead; Yeun & Peele
In today’s Movie News Rundown: New Jersey hopes to poach Georgia productions; Ava DuVernay’s DC Film...
-
The Rundown
Knives Out Cashes In; Ryan Coogler Says No Thanks; Sound of Metal’s Breakout Star
In today’s Movie News Rundown: Knives Out sequels carve out a fortune; Ryan Coogler takes a pass;...
-
The Rundown
David Fincher Q&A; What to Do About Georgia; Zola Trailer
David Fincher and production designer Don Burt talk with us about the myth of perfection; Tyler...
-
The Rundown
Georgia Boycott?; More Armie Hammer Trouble; a Pandemic Origin Story
In today’s Movie News Rundown: Calls for a Georgia boycott, again; more Armie Hammer trouble; a...
-
The Rundown
Obi-Wan Cast Announced; Tribeca Returns In-Person; Woody Allen’s Dated Defense
Tribeca returns in-person in June, the cast of Obi-Wan Kenobi includes Benny Safdie of the Safdie...
-
The Rundown
Costuming Black Panther and Coming 2 America; Bo Burnham as Larry Bird; RIP Jessica Walter
In today’s Movie News Rundown: Oscar winner Ruth Carter on outfitting everyone in Wakanda and Zamunda;...
-
The Rundown
Forgeries With Wes Anderson; Johnny Depp Loses; Is Nomadland Unstoppable?
In today’s Movie News Rundown: Meet the woman who makes cinematic forgeries for Wes Anderson and...
6 Comments