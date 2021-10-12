Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay’s Netflix show is coming soon; Midsommar star Will Poulter joins the cast of Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3; A coming-out party for Superman. All in today’s Movie News Rundown.

Kaepernick’s Coming of Age: Netflix released the trailer for Colin in Black and White, a new limited drama series from famed NFL player-turned-activist Kaepernick and When They See Us director Ava DuVernay. The six-part series telling the story of Kaepernick’s high school experience as a Black adopted child of white parents, and stars Jaden Michael as Young Colin and Nick Offerman and Mary-Louise Parker as his mom and dad. Kaepernick himself narrates the story, which premieres on Netflix Oct. 29.

From Midsommar to Guardians: Will Poulter has been cast in the much-anticipated role of Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, according to Deadline. The character of Warlock was teased very briefly in a post-credit scene at the end of the second film, when Ayesha, played by Tenet actress Elizabeth Debicki, shows her chambermaid a new creation she says is “capable of destroying the Guardians of the Galaxy.” Fans have been waiting to find out who will play the character, and now, Midsommar’s Poulter is preparing for battle.

Congratulations, Superman: DC Comics announced yesterday that its new Superman, Clark Kent and Lois Lane’s son Jonathan Kent, is bisexual and will have a romantic relationship with a man in the plot of the new comic-book series Superman: Son of Kal-El. “The idea of replacing Clark Kent with another straight white savior felt like a missed opportunity,” Tom Taylor, who writes the series, said in an interview, according to the New York Times. We’re very happy for you, Superman! Oh, and any fans of the original Christopher Reeve Superman movies will be pleased to know that someone is trying to fix the special effects in 1987’s Superman IV.

Sweet Home All-Alone-a: Disney just released the trailer for a new comedy that’s reimagining the 1990 classic Home Alone. It’s called Home Sweet Home Alone, and it stars Archie Yates from Jojo Rabbit as Max Mercer, a 10-year-old boy who gets left at home when his family leaves for vacation. But there are a few differences from the original — Max is British, his family is in Japan, and instead of Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern coming to rob his house, it’s Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney coming to steal a family heirloom. This family-friendly movie will be out Nov. 12 on Disney+ for your viewing pleasure. Watch the trailer below:

Movies in Montclair: East coasters, it’s not too late to get your tickets for the 10th annual Montclair Film Festival, taking place from Oct. 21-30th in Montclair, New Jersey. The exciting lineup includes Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch and Jane Campion’s Power of the Dog. Maggie Gyllenhaal, who is receiving the festival’s Breakthrough Director & Writer Award, will also be in attendance to support her film The Lost Daughter and have a conversation with Stephen Colbert and the film’s star, Dagmara Domińczyk.

Scream Returns: Paramount released the official trailer for its latest Scream movie just in time for spooky season. Jane the Virgin’s Jenna Ortega leads the next generation of targets for the ghostie with a knife, and original cast members from the 1996 movie Corteney Cox, Neve Campbell, and David Arquette are all returning — sadly, no Drew Barrymore, Matthew Lillard or Rose McGowan, though. The new Scream won’t be out in theaters until January 14, but that doesn’t mean you can’t dress up as ole’ Ghostface for Halloween.

Eat Like Nicolas Cage: Pig, directed by Michael Sarnoski, stars Nicolas cage — whose resolute attempt to steal the Declaration of Independence in National Treasure has forever earned him a place in my heart — as a reclusive, wilderness-dwelling man who goes into the city of Portland, Oregon to search for his stolen truffle pig. Sarnoski co-wrote the film with producer Vanessa Block, who gave us detailed recommendations of where you can find (and taste-test) the delicious-looking dishes from the movie in Portland, including that salted baguette. Block is also featured on this week’s episode of the MovieMaker podcast, if you’re into that.

Grab Your Popcorn: Our Spring cover star, Dasha Nekrasova, who also hosts the Red Scare Podcast, directed a fantastic movie called The Scary of Sixty-First that’s opening on Friday, Dec. 17th at the Quad Cinema in New York in 35mm. Non-New Yorkers can catch the film when it expands to more theaters and drops on digital platforms on Dec. 24. Consider it an early Christmas present. You can also catch Nekrasova in Season 3 of HBO’s Succession, which premieres this Sunday. Here’s the Scary of Sixty-First trailer:

Main Image: Colin Kaepernick in Colin in Black and White, courtesy of Netflix.