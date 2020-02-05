Atlantics

Mathon traveled to West Africa for French-Senegalese auteur Mati Diop’s otherworldly Atlantics. Diop wanted Mathon to take in Dakar firsthand. She walked through its oceanside streets and looked into the houses.

“The city has her own identity, textures, colors, and moods. Our work was to reveal the beauty of it,” Diop said.

Mathon said that during their initial conversations, Diop mentioned that she felt Dakar had a ghostly atmosphere. “It was also essential to keep the soul of the Senegalese capital present,” she said. “During my first trip, I scouted a number of locations, spent the night in different neighborhoods of Dakar, and discovered the omnipresence of the ocean.”

Given that Diop wanted to make a truly Senegalese film, she asked Mathon to work with a local crew and to use the lighting equipment that was available on-site. First Assistant Camera Alan Guichaoua was Mathon’s only French import.

To communicate her aesthetic ideal, Diop cited John Carpenter’s The Fog, Edward Yang’s Taipei Story, and the work of Thai master Apichatpong Weerasethakul. She wanted images that felt almost super-natural. She also cited photos by Nan Goldin and Guy Bourdin to communicate the poetic realism she sought.

“I didn’t want the documentary aspect of the day scenes to be pulled down by flat naturalism. I wanted everything to feel real but still lyrical,” said Diop.

Mathon was fascinated by Senegal’s mix of dust, humidity, and sea spray. She also noticed the matte texture of the light—how prominent flares would be during shooting, and the saturation of black hues, especially on skin at night.

Also read: The Past Is Now: Movies Have Never Been Better

Certain colors quickly emerged as the ones that would define Atlantics: a strong orangey tone (from the streetlamps, fire, and the sunset), an electric blue (from neon lights and plenty of screens) and the green of the laser at a nightclub. Mathon wanted night scenes, lit by the moon, to look almost black and white.

During shooting tests in Dakar, Mathon and Diop settled on the film’s 1.66:1 format, and the silvery aspect of the moonlit scenes. They shot fast and invented on the spot.

“By capturing shots that would end up in the final cut, we were looking for the right way to film Dakar by night. We began to capture the fantastic elements already present in the city, such as the humidity coming off of the ocean that gives one the sensation that even the cars are sweating at night,” explained Mathon. “We often called them clairvoyant nights.”