The Rental, the upcoming horror-thriller that is the directorial debut of Dave Franco, looks to be as chilling as Franco is affable.

Though he is typically known as a comedic actor, Franco might surprise audiences with the atmospheric and secluded aesthetic of The Rental.

The film stars Alison Brie (Mad Men, Glow), and Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey), as a couple looking to get away for a weekend of fun and relaxation. With another couple — Sheila Vand (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night) and Jeremy Allen White (Shameless) — they retreat to a house seemingly ideal for their vacation.

Judging by the tone of the clip shared by IFC, their dreamy weekend quickly turns sinister. The short scene depicts a distraught-looking Brie, speaking tersely with Stevens.

It seems someone has been murdered, and Stevens’ character is trying to persuade Brie’s character to remain calm. He assures her she hasn’t done anything wrong. The clip ends with Brie’s poignant, and ominous line — “This will never be over.”

Franco will follow the path of his older brother James Franco, who also transitioned from acting to directing. James Franco’s 2017 film The Disaster Artist — in which both brothers starred— was particularly well received by critics and audiences, boasting a 91% on rotten tomatoes.

Franco also co-wrote the script for The Rental alongside another successful indie writer/director, Joe Swanberg — whose filmography includes Drinking Buddies and Win It All. The Rental is also the second collaboration between Franco and his wife, Brie, who also appeared in The Disaster Artist.

Franco has also acted in the recent films 6 Underground, If Beale Street Could Talk, Neighbors, and Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising.

The Rental, directed by Dave Franco and starring Dan Stevens and Alison Brie, will be released on select drive-ins, theaters and on-demand July 24.

