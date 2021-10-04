Venom Is Here to Save Us All; Bond Women; Dave Chappelle Returns

Venom is here to save us all; thoughts on Bond women; Dave Chappelle returns; IATSE stories. All in today’s Rundown.

Box Office: Here’s a Catch-22 for cinephiles: The theatrical experience got a huge boost this past weekend… but it was thanks to Venom: Let There Be Carnage. It earned about $90 million this weekend, the best theatrical haul of the pandemic era.

Critics v. Audiences: Venom: Let There Be Carnage has a 58 critics score on Rotten Tomatoes; transpose those numbers and you get the 85 audience score.

Save Us, Venom: I haven’t seen Venom 2 yet, but understand it to be exactly the kind of loud silly movie that cineastes once blamed for elbowing grown-up movies out of theaters. Things have changed. I’m very much pulling for Marvel movies and other big franchises to keep theaters open so I can go watch movies like The Card Counter with a half-dozen other people on a Friday night.

Raise All Boats: I’m absolutely not taking a shot at Paul Schrader’s The Card Counter, which I love. But when I saw it, on opening night, there really were only a half-dozen people in the seats. (It’s made about $3.3 million worldwide.) Theaters aren’t going to stay in business to show movies to six people at a time. They need some huge hits to make it worth their while. So thanks, Venom. And fingers crossed for No Time to Die. I think we’re in a raise-all-boats moment where the success of any theatrical release is good for all theatrical releases.

More Good News: The final Daniel Craig James Bond film, No Time to Die, exceeded expectations internationally and opens in the U.S. this Friday. Deadline has details.

Bond Women: Daniel Craig and No Time to Die co-writer Phoebe Waller-Bridge disagree with the now-familiar argument that the James Bond franchise is irrelevant because of the questionable ways that Bond treats women. As Waller-Bridge told Deadline, “the important thing is that the film treats the women properly. He doesn’t have to.”

May I Editorialize: Hard agree with Waller-Bridge. To say it again: Depictions of bad behavior are not endorsements of bad behavior.

Recommended: Has everyone seen Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag? It’s never too late. An absolutely outstanding show.

Also Recommended: As one of Hollywood’s most vital unions, IATSE, considers a strike, we recommend checking out the IATSE stories Instagram account to help understand the complaints of many IATSE members. (The union represents editors, grips, operators, cinematographers, sound technicians, costumers, make-up artists, hair stylists, writers assistants, script coordinators and other industry professionals.)

The Closer: Here’s the trailer for Dave Chappelle’s The Closer, arriving on Netflix tomorrow.

