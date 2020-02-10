SF: Our 2014 film, Goodnight Mommy, and our new film, The Lodge, have traces of that.

VF: In our storytelling, we try to stick to character. When you commit to the perspectives of more than one character, there will be at least two realities conflicting with each other in the film, and that creates multiple possibilities for the audience interpreting a scene.

SF: In Goodnight Mommy, there are two perspectives clashing throughout the entire film: Two kids are afraid that the woman claiming to be their mother is not their mother, and through the kids’ perspective, the woman appears monstrous—this mysterious, evil presence. Then when the film takes a different turn, things start to look like the complete opposite. Shifting perspectives ultimately makes the film’s events much more tragic.

VF: That’s why, even if it’s harder or takes longer to get it just right, we really try not to place a scene in the script because we feel we “need it now,” for plot purposes.

If a scene isn’t right for the characters, you shouldn’t do it. We get many scripts from the U.S. to read with a lot of plot mechanics, but when you look closer at them, you start thinking, “Would the characters do that?” That’s an immediate dead end.

SF: The film needs to make sense from all the characters’ points of view, but the problem is that it’s much harder to write a script that way. With The Lodge, we always said we wanted to achieve a kind of hypnotic, rhythmic quality in the way the film unfolds.

It needed to cast a spell on the audience in the same way the characters appear to be cast under a spell themselves. That’s what was in the writing.

VF: Yes, but I’m not sure if you could read that in the script for The Lodge. Our method is that we read the script out loud to each other, and that’s a very painful process [laughs], because when you read it out loud, you hear how stupid the lines sound when we deliver them too fast or too slowly. Our editor is a cellist, so when we sit in the editing room together, that becomes the ultimate writing process. Moviemaking is deeply connected to musicianship, so his feel for the rhythm of a story made it easier to shape the film.