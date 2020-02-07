5 Birds of Prey Unlikely Inspirations, From True Romance to Bridesmaids

Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson says the girl-gang comic-book movie is a “cocktail shaker” of a film.

“We call it the cocktail shaker of bringing all these crazy ingredients together and then colliding them at the end,” she says.

Those crazy ingredients include a dash of Stanley Kubrick, a pinch of Quentin Tarantino, and of course several shots of DC comics lore. Hodson and the Cathy Yan, the director of Birds of Prey, walked us through the potent ingredients in their film, which was also influenced by a very big female buddy comedy and the 1990s breakthrough of a certain Birds of Prey star.

They offered a few lessons in moviemaking along the way. Click on for what they told us.