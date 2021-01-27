AMC Stock Soars; KStew as Di; Should You Move to New Mexico?

In today’s Movie News Rundown: AMC stock soars thanks to… Reddit?; Kristen Stewart plays Princess Diana in the latest from the director of Jackie; and should you move to New Mexico, home to two of the best places for moviemakers?

Y’all Reddit for This? Struggling theater chain AMC’s stock is soaring, largely thanks to Reddit traders. Really? Yes! “It’s part of a chaotic, meme-fueled effort to create an organized short squeeze, and force traditional hedge funds into losing millions of dollars on their bets against struggling companies,” The Verge explains. As of this writing, the stock is up about 200% this morning.

Land of Enchantment: If you saw our list yesterday of the Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker, you know that Albuquerque was No. 1 on our list of Big Cities for the third straight year, and nearby Santa Fe climbed to No. 2 on the list of Small Cities and Towns. Should you move? New Mexico Cabinet Secretary Alicia J. Keyes makes a strong pitch on Apple and Spotify and right here:

Other Options: We’ll also be talking with film officials from other regions in the coming weeks about why they’re strong locales for moviemakers. If you’re considering a move, you should subscribe to the podcast.

Or Just Stay Put? If you’re in California, that is. The Hollywood Reporter has a good update on the state of productions since the stay-at-home order has been lifted.

Sen. Patrick Leahy: You can imagine our horror when, soon after we poked fun at him, Sen. Patrick Leahy was briefly hospitalized last night. We’re grateful to see the Senate’s biggest Batman fan is already back to fighting for the citizens of Gotham.

Kristen Stewart as Princess Di: From the director who brought us Natalie Portman as Jacqueline Kennedy in Jackie, here’s Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in the upcoming Spencer. The film is expected just ahead of the 25th anniversary of Diana’s death. More details are here.

Carey Mulligan Criticizes Variety in Variety: The Promising Young Woman star called out a Variety critic she perceived as criticizing her looks in Promising Young Woman, then discussed the experience with Zendaya in a Variety talk. “It made me concerned that in such a big publication an actress’ appearance could be criticized and it could be accepted as completely reasonable criticism,” Mulligan says. I like Variety having this kind of transparency. Also Promising Young Woman is excellent and one of my favorite movies of 2020, and Mulligan is outstanding in it.

The Kobe Bryant Murals — The Movie: “When Superman dies, it’s like, who else do you look up to?” asks one of the subjects in the new film by Patrick Green. When Superman is Kobe Bryant, and you live in Los Angeles, you never stop looking up to him — thanks to artists who celebrate him in murals all over town. Here’s the trailer for Sincerely, Los Angeles.