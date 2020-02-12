VFX

MM: How early in the moviemaking process is ideal for the VFX team to become involved?

Paul Ghezzo (PG): Ideally, from the beginning. Although VFX is considered part of the post- production process, it can and should be utilized as part of the overall moviemaking process, from pre-production straight through to finals in color. Your script can dictate or allude to how something is meant to be shot and there are many ways to shoot a VFX shot that will directly affect its complexity and cost. Bringing in your VFX team early to collaborate with the production team will often lead to more efficient ways of filming that shot. If safety or logistics are the issue, VFX can often offer solutions too, which can lessen any risk and speed up production, saving time and money.

MM: What key things should a moviemaker keep in mind when going into the VFX stage of post?

PG: The main question moviemakers should ask themselves is, “What is the desired final effect?” What should my VFX do? Look like? Fill in? Replace? VFX allow for virtually anything to be “dialed in” or art-directed right down to the last minute, but spending a lot of time trying to refine or simply find what the right look for the effect is can be costly and time consuming. Your best course of action: Work with an art director or concept artist to find references for your desired effect, so that there’s no ambiguity as to the direction and what the final product should be.

MM: How much time should be set aside for adding VFX to a film or TV production?

PG: It’s hard to say with certainty, since each project can have an entirely different set of needs and desires. But even the most straight-forward comedy or drama will need titling and potentially screen replacements, beauty work, etc., and that can take a day or two. So, if your VFX needs are pushed off until your project enters post, then often the time and money budgeted for VFX may not be adequate.

