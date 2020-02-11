Film Labor Laws: What Moviemakers Should Know

As a filmmaker, you chose a creative path. Business school and law school were never part of the plan, as you may have had to tell your parents in an awkward conversation. But as the producer of a decent-sized production, you are now the CEO of a company, bestowed with certain attendant responsibilities and liabilities.

In the early 2000s, the biggest workplace issue on the minds of most hip CEOs was how to attract talent with videogames, ping- pong tables, and free snacks in the break room. Those were the days when free volunteer workers in the entertainment industry were called “unpaid interns,” even if they didn’t meet the legal definition of interns and weren’t tied to programs run by academic institutions. It was a simpler time, when many of us believed the concept of a “casting couch” was a salacious legend from the old studio system of the 1940s.

While employment and labor laws has been in place since before the new millennium, prudent producers today need to be more mindful of what these laws are and what they require. There is a mistaken belief that these laws simply don’t apply to independent filmmakers, because making an indie movie is just a more grown-up version of putting on a show in the backyard. A wide body of federal and state laws govern how producers must interact with their cast and crew and the proper working conditions that must be afforded to them. In addition, various union collective bargaining agreements (See: SAG, WGA, DGA, IATSE, Teamsters) can further dictate what is and is not permissible by employer-producers. Real penalties and monetary damages can result from failure to be aware of these laws. And you are also subject not just to courts of law, but to the court of public opinion, which has a wider jurisdiction than ever before, thanks to social media.