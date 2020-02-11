Two Words Cinematographer’s Guide to Shooting on Analog Video

Also read: How Factory 25 Founder Matt Grady Survived a Near-Death Experience and Started Distributing Films

When choosing which format or camera is best suited for your project, browse YouTube or Vimeo to get a sense of what each has to offer. Unfortunately, you won’t find a “camera shootout” that tests all these cameras scientifically, side-by-side, so search each camera specifically, then scroll through dozens of videos until you come across one that’s been captured and uploaded through modern means. This approach is by no means a 1:1 of what to expect, but it will give you a sense of the nuances of each camera you’re considering before you acquire them.

Hunting these cameras down

It’s safe to say you’re not going to find any of these outdated broadcast cameras at a rental house, and because they aren’t collected and cared for like film cameras, tracking down one that’s in working condition is a project unto itself. If you’re only looking for a miniDV or VHS camera—which aren’t as old as some of the other formats—these can easily be found online in decent shape. Finding a working tube camera or other large broadcast camera, however, is more difficult.

The first and the safest route: Contact one of the few dedicated broadcast camera museums that might rent them to your production. Broadcaststore.com or golden-agetv.co.uk have a huge selection and can provide everything you need to get rolling. Still, these options can be pricey, so we took a different approach for Two Words, which was made in a decidedly DIY style.

The second, more budget-friendly route (and the one I took) is to dig through every used marketplace—online and in person. Some of these marketplaces might include Craigslist, eBay, OfferUp, Facebook Marketplace, Goodwill, etc. ShopGoodwill was my personal saving grace: Through them, I was able to purchase our cameras for less than $30 (not counting the adapter cables and additional accessories—power cables, batteries, viewfinders—we needed to purchase). As with all used online marketplaces, you’ll probably end up buying an incomplete rig, or a camera that needs some repair. Be on the lookout when you buy, expect to face technical problems, and prepare to assemble what you need in piecemeal.

Also read: Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker, 2020

You’ll need to use many different search queries to pull up everything available, since many people are selling these cameras secondhand and don’t know what they are. My go-to keywords when the specific camera model didn’t produce results were: “video camera,” “tube camera,” “broadcast camera,” “vintage video camera,” and “movie camera.” The hundreds of results will be a bit daunting at first, but if you have the patience and know what specific features and outputs you’re looking for, you might find a diamond in the rough.