Calling all filmmakers: Here’s a chance to get your next project funded, thanks to a collaboration between NewFilmmakers Los Angeles and WarnerMedia OneFifty.

NFMLA and Warner Media OneFifty, which aims to disrupt traditional content development and promote stories with social impact, are teaming up to create NewNarratives, a program that seeks out emerging artists and gives them a chance to make a project that transcends borders and challenges convention — and then helps them pitch it to the right people.

New Narratives is looking for original, unreleased episodic or feature film projects that are in the development stage. Submissions will be open from now until the submission deadline on August 27, 2021. Applications are only open to NFMLA members, but it’s easy to join. See the application requirements and submission guidelines here.

“There are a lot of programs out there for identifying talent, but there’s nothing quite like this. WarnerMedia OneFifty consistently leads the charge when it comes to investing in and advancing independent content by lesser-known filmmakers. WarnerMedia OneFifty is serious about actualizing opportunities for creatives and NFMLA is thrilled to deepen our partnership in this way,” said Larry Laboe, NFMLA’s co-founder and executive director.

“We are thrilled and excited to be collaborating with NewFilmmakers LA on this exciting program. It truly captures the vision of the amazing artists involved and that of OneFifty,” said Alex Caballero, head of WarnerMedia OneFifty.

You can submit your application to New Narratives here.

WarnerMedia OneFifty is an artistic studio that invests in, develops, and acquires content for WarnerMedia brands. Its mission to elevate stories with social impact pairs well with that of NFMLA, which presents red-carpet screenings each month of documentaries, shorts, and feature films that are selected from worldwide submissions, along with Q&As with each film’s director. NFMLA fosters open discussions between filmmakers about their projects and connects them with industry professionals to help them toward distribution, production, acquisition and representation.

NewNarratives is looking for projects that have a strong point of view, and compelling storytelling — and that speak to contemporary themes in innovative and resonant ways. All types of episodic and feature film projects are welcome to apply, and there are no parameters on genre or theme. Other examples submissions NewNarrative is open to include shorts, documentary, narrative, experiential, and animation.

The winner will receive a grant to fund the development of the new project, which will be introduced to the WarnerMedia family of companies for further development consideration. In other words, the winner has a chance for their work to find a home at WarnerMedia, whose brands include HBO, HBO Max, TBS, TNT, CNN Films, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, and more.

“Artists’ ability to be in tune with the world and present it through their eyes is a force that profoundly shapes culture. The creators who embrace risk in meaningful ways are going to be strong candidates here,” said Bojana Sandic, NFMLA’s programming director.