In today’s Movie News: Spend an hour today learning everything you need to know about filming in the COVID-19 era; hang out at a drive-in tonight with Dave Franco; our complete breakdown of Da 5 Bloods and what it tells us about American wars; and Joseph Gordon-Levitt returns to acting in 7500.

Your COVID-19 Right and Responsibilities: Can’t keep up with all the recent changes? Attorney David Pierce will spell them out right here in a special presentation for filmmakers at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. PT. This is presented by our friends at Slamdance and us — you will not get better free legal advice.

Dave Franco’s Directorial Debut: If you’re in the Los Angeles area tonight, I can’t think of a better way to start the summer than a special Vineland drive-in screening of Dave Franco’s extremely skillful, slow-burn vacation-rental horror movie The Rental, starring Alison Brie (GLOW), Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey) Sheila Vand (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night), and Jeremy Allen White (Shameless). Franco will hold a Q&A after. I’ve seen the movie, I loved it, check out the trailer:

Joseph Gordon-Levitt Returns: After a three-year hiatus from acting to spend time with his wife and children, one of our greatest young actors is back with 7500, an intense hijacking movie that takes place almost entirely in the cockpit. Gordon-Levitt talked to Variety‘s Brett Lang about “the most challenging acting job I’ve ever done.” Yes, it’s better than Air Force One.

Da 5 Bloods Discussion: Every Thursday, Keith Dennie, Aaron Lanton and me nerd out over film and how to save the world in the Low Key Podcast. The latest episode is one of our most reflective — a look at Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods and how generations of people are impacted by wars they never wanted to fight or be near in the first place. You can listen here:

Also: Your subscribing or rating us on Apple or Spotify really, really helps.

Extras in Peril? We can’t summarize this smart Hollywood Reporter story better than its headline does: Extras Fear Extinction Amid COVID-19 Safety Guidelines: “Nobody Wants What I’m Selling.”

New Candyman Trailer: When a trailer is also a devastating short film.

CANDYMAN, at the intersection of white violence and black pain, is about unwilling martyrs. The people they were, the symbols we turn them into, the monsters we are told they must have been. pic.twitter.com/MEwwr8umdI — Nia DaCosta (@NiaDaCosta) June 17, 2020

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana: Yeah, we’ll see this. Deadline has the details.

We Have a Winner!: Congratulations too David Hollingsworth, who with one 15-word email just won a subscription to MovieMaker Magazine. Hollingsworth is a very dedicated film lover, collector of Criterion releases, and a reviewer for Cinema Sentries. Congratulations! Two more people are still eligible to win the contest her just won — details are in yesterday’s Movie News.