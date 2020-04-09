In today’s Movie News: Our legal columnist is presenting a free legal clinic, open to all, at 11 a.m. PT today; San Diego has a (tasteful) COVID-19 film challenge, and Baby Yoda and friends have lured 50 million+ people to Disney+. Also: How the Hamptons do Zoom.

Free Legal Help: Attorney David A. Pierce is hosting a free virtual legal clinic on what moviemakers need to know about COVID-19. If your project is in flux, you’re struggling to make payroll, or you’ve had to cancel an event, bring your questions to David. He writes a legal column for MovieMaker and believes in being the most ethical moviemaker you can be. We trust him. You can livestream his clinic, presented by Slamdance and co-sponsored by MovieMaker, right here.

Quarantine Film Contest: Film Consortium San Diego has just announced the Quarantine Film Challenge, a timed filmmaking competition in which filmmakers have until midnight on June 5 to write, edit, shoot and submit an under five-minute film about or inspired by their experience during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Needless to say, they shouldn’t break any quarantine rules in the process.) “Life has changed dramatically since the beginning of the pandemic and one positive aspect of this is that many have had time to create art and showcase their creativity through the many platforms available to us in this digital age. The Quarantine Film Challenge hopes to inspire new or established filmmakers to tell their stories and capture this historic moment in films,” says Jodi Cilley, founder and president of Film Consortium San Diego. FilmFreeway has all the details.

Ezra Miller Not Under Investigation: TheWrap reports that Justice League star Ezra Miller is not under criminal investigation over a video that appeared to show him choking a woman in Reykjavik, Iceland, because police officers were never called to the scene and no injuries were reported. Miller has not commented.

Disney+ Hits Scores 50 Million+ Subscribers: Variety has the details on how the new streaming services has pulled in so many people worldwide. We feel like it maybe got an assist from recent world events. We’d also guess that all 50 million+ subscribers want to know how Baby Yoda already has Jedi powers, and we think we know the answer.

HamptonsFilm Online: What do you do when your screenwriters lab — in one of the most envied locations in America — has to go online? You change your Zoom background to a fireplace in a Sag Harbor hotel and make the best of it. Here’s a fun piece from HamptonsFilm artistic director David Nugent about how the non-profit film organization moved its illustrious Screenwriters Lab online in the face of, you guessed it, COVID-19.

Well, This Is Inspiring: IndieWire has a cool list of things that are still going strong in Hollywood.

