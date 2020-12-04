In today’s Movie News Rundown: Dune, The Matrix 4, and 15 other Warner Bros. films are coming to HBO Max; the documentary Dear Santa reveals the secret network of helpers who give presents to kids; Congress may finally play Santa to small theaters.

Dear Santa: A new documentary reveals a top-secret arrangement between Santa Claus and the U.S. Postal Service. When children send letters to Santa, postal workers spring into action, gathering the letters and sharing them with an army of helpers who make children’s wishes come true. You can join Operation Santa here, and hear more about the film and the program on Apple or Spotify or here:

HBO Max: Warner Bros. announced that it will release all 17 of its 2021 films not just in theaters, but on HBO Max. The films are The Little Things, Judas and the Black Messiah, Tom & Jerry, Godzilla vs. Kong, Mortal Kombat, Those Who Wish Me Dead, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, In The Heights, Space Jam: A New Legacy, The Suicide Squad, Reminiscence, Malignant, Dune, The Many Saints of Newark, King Richard, Cry Macho and Matrix 4.

Is This the End of Theaters, If Other Studios Follow Suit? Hopefully not. Variety reports that there are currently two pandemic relief packages under Congressional consideration, and both include $15 billion in ad for movie theaters and live music venues. That would boost 60% of movie theaters — but not companies, like major theater chains, that have more than 500 employees.

So the Local Indie Theater Could Survive While the Megaplex at the Mall Closes?: It could happen, yes.

Did Martin Scorsese Write These Proposals? No, but… right?

Can VCRs Come Back, Too? Yes! Quinn Armstrong, director of the very unique film survival skills, explains how he destroyed 40 of them to make his film about a rookie cop in over his head, which is disguised as an ’80s police-training video.

Freaky Friday: In Freaky, out today, 6’5 Vince Vaughn plays a serial killer who body-swaps with a teenager played by 5’5 Kathryn Newton. She told TheWrap‘s Beatrice Verhoeven how she played a character who feels bigger and more imposing than she looks.

