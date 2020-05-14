-
Movie News
Demonic Director Neill Blomkamp and In the Earth Director Ben Wheatley on Humanity’s ‘Really Dangerous Path’
There was a period early in the pandemic when directors Neill Blomkamp and Ben Wheatley wondered...
Fall 2014
The 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World, 2014
Our annual list of the world’s weirdest and most wonderful cinematic celebrations: the 25 Coolest Film...
Articles - Directing
The 25 Most Influential Directors of All Time, From Scorsese to Kubrick
Martin Scorsese. Stanley Kubrick. Alfred Hitchcock. As time passes, new models inevitably emerge. In art, politics...
Directing
Members Only: A Guide to Onscreen Peen with the Directors of The Final Member
The Final Member, a feature documentary by Canadian directors Jonah Bekhor and Zach Math, is the...
Movie News
Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker, 2020
For MovieMaker’s Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker 2020 list, we made a...
Annual Lists
The Best Places to Live and Work as a Moviemaker 2019: Big Cities
“The film business as we know it is never going back to Los Angeles,” director Joe...
Movie News
Spike Lee Explains How 4 Little Girls Shows the Power of Film
In July 1997, Spike Lee was preparing for an Oscar-qualification run of his documentary 4 Little...
Annual Lists
50 Film Festivals Worth the Entry Fee in 2019
Film festivals require a strategy. It’s accepted as gospel among independents that a feature film is...
Articles - Moviemaking
12 Silence of the Lambs Details You Probably Missed
Silence of the Lambs is having a moment — thanks to its upcoming 30th anniversary, Hannibal on Netflix,...
Annual Lists
MovieMaker’s 30 Bloody Best Genre Fests in the World in 2019, Presented by HorrorHound
It’s a glorious time to be a horror fan and a horror moviemaker. As proof continues...
Movie News
The Green Knight Director David Lowery on Four Arthurian Films That Influenced His Dev Patel Epic
The Green Knight writer-director David Lowery spent much of the pandemic re-editing and re-tooling his Arthurian...
Movie News
11 Netflix True Crime Docuseries You Might Have Missed
If you’re a fan of true crime, you’re probably familiar with the experience of looking for...
