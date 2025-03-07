Reading articles a la carte on our website or in our magazine may not give you the best sense of our big-picture opinions, but you get a pretty good sense of them from the latest episode of the Making Media Now podcast, in which MovieMaker editor Tim Molloy talks with host Michael Azevedo about such subjects as Anora killing it at the Oscars, the Righteous Gemstones Season 4, all the things Bong Joon Ho does at once in Mickey 17, and audiences ruining movies.

The episode is available at this link or below or wherever you get your podcasts.

Among the other subjects discussed are why trailers are so similar and spoilery now, the special power of a timely movie, and how Anora manages the complicated talk of feeling light and important at the same time.

And we talk about the trailer for The Brutalist, of which Michael is a big fan, and the trailer for Halloween, which Tim totally misremembers. As well as the Righteous Gemstones Season 4 trailer, featuring the hot new young-adult show “Teenjus.”

Also, if you’ve ever wondered how MovieMaker chooses what to write about, we get into that a bit, too. The short version: Do something new and exciting, with a different spin that we’ve seen before.

Finally, we get very scoldy and tell people what to do if they desperately need to keep in touch with a babysitter or medical professional while watching movies in a theater, as they’re meant to be shown.

We also talk about our most popular story last week — even more popular than any of our coverage of the Oscars and Oscar-nominated films.

We’re grateful to Michael and the Making Media Now team, including sound engineer A.J. Kierstead, for the chance to sort out our thoughts on the state of movies. And we encourage you to subscribe to the podcast. And, if you want, MovieMaker Magazine.

Making Media Now is sponsored by Filmmakers Collaborative, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting media makers from across the creative spectrum. From providing fiscal sponsorship to presenting an array of programs, the group supports creatives at every step in their journey.

Main image: The Righteous Gemstones Season 4. HBO.

Editor’s Note: Corrects byline and category.