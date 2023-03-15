Zachary Levi isn’t sure what the future of the Shazam! franchise looks like or whether he’ll ever get to play Billy Batson again after the latest installment, Shazam: Fury of the Gods.

Levi has played the older, superhero version of Billy Batson, AKA Shazam, since his first Shazam! movie came out in 2019. Based on a comic book character first developed by Fawcett Comics in the 1940s and later obtained by DC, the story follows young Batson, played by Asher Angel, who discovers his ability to transform into an adult superhero (Levi) just by saying the word “Shazam!”

The Shazam! Fury of the Gods cast also features Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren, Jack Dylan Grazer, Lucy Liu, and Adam Brody.

Arriving in cinemas on St. Patrick’s Day, Levi spoke to The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of Shazam! Fury of the Gods about his hopes for the future of his character now that Peter Safran and James Gunn have taken over DC.

Here’s what Zachary Levi had to say

“My responsibility is just to show up and be the best Shazam that I can be, and I take that very seriously,” Levi told THR. “I’ve known Peter for years, and James even longer, and I think they’re going to be really great leaders. I think James is a very talented visionary person and so I’m looking forward to whatever that holds.”

“I’m very happy with this movie,” he added. “I hope it’s not my last.”

Levi has good reason to question whether he’ll ever get to put the Shazam suit back on, considering that Safran and Gunn have already shut down Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3 and are currently looking for a new Superman to replace Henry Cavill in Gunn’s Superman: Legacy.

Here’s what it will take to keep the franchise going after Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Co-writer Henry Gayden told THR that the future of Shazam! all depends, of course, on how the latest installment does at the box office.

“As far as Shazam! moving forward, they’ve [the studio] said that, if this movie does well, then we can continue in their universe. So it’s really kind of contingent on this weekend, and the next weekend and the weekend after that,” he said.

Before the premiere screening, Levi delivered a sweet message to the cast and crew as well as Warner Bros., New Line, and DC.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart that like Billy, you saw in me, this guy. Because I didn’t, originally. I did not believe I could be this guy,” Levi said. “The same way that Djimon Hounsou looks at Asher [Angel] in the eyes and says ‘You are worthy,’ you look at me and said I was worthy. So thank you from the bottom of my personal heart.”

Shazam! Fury of the Gods arrives in theaters on Friday.

Main Image: Zachary Levi in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Photo Credit: Warner Bros and DC