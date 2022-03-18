Paul Dano has only just begun his journey as The Riddler.

Dano starred as the classic supervillain in Matt Reeves’ The Batman movie, out now in theaters. But don’t worry, there’s plenty more Riddler content where that came from. Dano is teaming up with DC comics to write Riddler: Year One, a new DC Black Label limited comic book series, the official Twitter account for The Batman movie announced on Friday.

Set to launch in Oct. 2022, the six-issue series will be released in bi-monthly installments, according to the official DC Comics blog.

Riddler: Year One will explain the origins of the Batman’s villain nemesis, including how he transformed from accountant Edward Nashton into evil mastermind The Riddler. The art for the comic books will be done by illustrator Stevan Subic, who will be making his DC Comics debut. You can see a sneak peek of the artwork in the tweet below.

The character of The Riddler was first introduced in 1948 in issue #140 of Vol. 1 of DC Comics’ Detective Comics series, but he’s appeared in countless other Batman comic book series in the years since. The first actor to ever play The Riddler was Frank Gorshin in the classic 1960s Batman television series, and the role was later passed down to Jim Carrey in 1995’s Batman Forever.

Past writing credits for Paul Dano include co-writing the screenplay for the 2018 feature Wildlife with his longtime partner Zoe Kazan. Dano also served as the director of the film, which was adapted from the book by Richard Ford and starred Jake Gyllenhaal as a stubborn firefighter constantly at odds with his wife, played by Carrie Mulligan, and his son, played by Ed Oxenbould.

As an actor, Paul Dano is known for starring in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2007 drama There Will Be Blood as identical twins Paul and Eli Sunday, the latter of which is a highly spirited local preacher who develops a feud with Daniel Day-Lewis’ oil-miner character Daniel Plainview.

He’s also known for the 2006 comedy-drama Little Miss Sunshine, 2013’s historical drama 12 Years a Slave, and for starring as Beach Boys frontman Brian Wilson in 2014’s Love & Mercy. One of his lesser-talked-about but just as impressive roles was as prison inmate David Sweat in Ben Stiller’s 2018 limited series Escape at Dannemora, which tells the real-life prison break story of Sweat and Richard Matt (Benicio Del Toro), and Tilly Mitchell (Patricia Arquette), the prison employee who helped them escape.

Here’s hoping Dano keeps on writing in the future.

A new Riddler comic book hits stores this October with "Riddler: Year One". Written by Paul Dano, unmask your first look here and see #TheBatman only in theaters now. pic.twitter.com/cGEjJJzbAw — The Batman (@TheBatman) March 18, 2022

Main Image: Paul Dano as The Riddler in The Batman. Photo Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures