Woody Allen Memoir Apropos of Nothing Due April 7

A Woody Allen memoir, Apropos of Nothing, will arrive April 7, his publisher announced Monday.

Once thought to be radioactive because Allen’s daughter, Dylan Farrow, says he sexually assaulted her when she was a small child, the memoir will be released by Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group.

“The book is a comprehensive account of his life, both personal and professional, and describes his work in films, theater, television, nightclubs, and print,” Grand Central Publishing said in a statement on Monday. “Allen also writes of his relationships with family, friends, and the loves of his life.”

Allen was not charged after authorities conducted a lengthy investigation of the abuse accusations, which were made by Dylan Farrow and her mother, Mia Farrow, in the early 1990s. He has consistently denied any wrongdoing and said Mia Farrow misled Dylan Farrow into believing he abused her.

But the #MeToo movement brought renewed attention to the accusation. Allen tried to sell the memoir last year without success, the New York Times reported last May. The newspaper said some publishing executives used the word “toxic” to describe the possibility of publishing a book by Allen.

Amazon abandoned plans to release Allen’s last film, A Rainy Day in New York, after the #MeToo attention on the accusations. Allen then took back the U.S. distribution rights to the film. (He is seen above in his 2012 film To Rome With Love.)

Best known for hits like Annie Hall, Manhattan, Hannah and Her Sisters and Match Point, Allen has struggled in recent years to find audiences for his films, because of the cloud of bad publicity that hangs over him. Some of his former stars have expressed regret about working with him.

The memoir seems at least in part an attempt to give his side of the story and rehabilitate his image.

His next film, Rifkin’s Festival, stars Gina Gershon and Christoph Waltz.