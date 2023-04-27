The sixth and final season of The Crown is coming soon, and we’ve already gotten our first-look photos at the Netflix show’s dramatized versions of Prince William and Kate Middleton. The first photos of William and Kate on The Crown are the first time we’ve ever seen them as adults on the show, and in this upcoming season, we see them when they first started dating in college.

Of course, we’ve seen Prince Williams depicted as a kid in past seasons, but to see him as an adult played on the small screen by newcomer Ed McVey is exciting. You can see the first-look images below.

This is all especially intriguing in the wake of real-life Prince Harry’s bombshell book Spare, which tells quite a lot of personal stories — all from Prince Harry’s point of view, with no input from William and Kate about their side of the story. (Everyone in the Royal family declined to be interviewed or to comment in The Sussexes’ Netflix docuseries, as well).

Spare largely discusses Harry’s strained relationship with his brother, Prince William, and also airs some not-so-flattering stories about Kate Middleton in regard to her relationship with Meghan Markle. (Word to the wise: according to Prince Harry, Kate does not like her hormones to be discussed, especially not during a private phone call with her sister-in-law).

In The Crown Season 6, Middleton is played by Meg Bellamy, another newcomer whose only prior acting work listed on IMDb is a 2021 short called “The Prince of Saville Row.”

But alas, we’ve known for a while that we’ll never see the era of the royal family in which Prince Harry meets and marries Meghan Markle on The Crown. But God, wouldn’t it be amazing if Meghan Markle could play herself? We can only dream.

The Crown creator Peter Morgan told The Hollywood Reporter in 2020 that Harry and Meghan were off-limits because of his “20-year rule.”

“I just think you get so much more interesting [with time]. Meghan and Harry are in the middle of their journey, and I don’t know what their journey is or how it will end. One wishes some happiness, but I’m much more comfortable writing about things that happened at least 20 years ago. I sort of have in my head a 20-year rule. That is enough time and enough distance to really understand something, to understand its role, to understand its position, to understand its relevance,” Morgan said. “Often things that appear absolutely wildly important today are instantly forgotten, and other things have a habit of sticking around and proving to be historically very relevant and long-lasting.”

Therefore, William and Kate are within bounds, considering they met in 2001, which was — gasp! — 22 years ago.

Although it would be so dramatic, and drama is arguably what The Crown does best, perhaps it would just be too messy — and too soon — to try and depict the falling out between the two brothers and their wives.

But in the first-look photos, which you can see below, we see a fictionalized Prince William and future-bride Kate Middleton years before all the sibling and sister-in-law drama, when the two royal brothers were still on speaking terms. Maybe we’ll see a version of Prince Harry, who hadn’t yet met Meghan Markle, in 2001 as well? We’ll have to wait until later this year when Season 6 comes out to find out.

Here Are Those First-Look Photos of William and Kate on The Crown

Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton and Ed McVey as Prince William on The Crown courtesy of Justin Downing/Netflix



Meg Bellamy as Kate Middleton on The Crown courtesy of Netflix