MM: Is there any particular quality you look for in a role, or do you just look for good, well-written roles?

WD: You know, you don’t really know what the role is until you play it. I always have some inkling. I always look at the script and I say, do I want to do these things? Are they interesting to me? Will I learn something? Will these take me to some kind of discovery? Or is what may be expressed in the events interesting to me? That’s really what it is, more than anything else. I try to look at the whole thing and it’s very much colored by not only the director and the people involved but also the situation of how you’re shooting… I never think in terms solely of a character.

MM: The Lighthouse seems like it would be unusually challenging, not only because of the location, but also because the camera is on you or Robert Pattinson for almost the entire movie. There’s kind of nowhere to hide. Did you seek out that challenge? Did you make any adjustments because of that challenge?

WD: You know, the challenges are the blessings. The way of filming, the film language in The Lighthouse, was very clear. It was very clear in our actions and very clear how we were fraying. So that created a great structure for us to live in that world, to live in those situations, and to interact with each other. So “nowhere to hide”—there was nowhere else. We’re not thinking outside of the frame because the frame is so explicit, it’s so well-realized. We were shooting on film, we were shooting in very difficult circumstances, and Robert Eggers and his DP, Jarin Blaschke, had a very precise approach to how we were going to film. Things were framed very specifically. It’s not like we were doing a lot of cover- age to give lots of options to realize the movie in post, in the editing. We did have a great editor, [Louise Ford]—she did a beautiful job. But I think there wasn’t a lot of material to work with, because I think the shots were so designed. And when you have that kind of structure and you have that kind of clarity, sometimes it allows you to be in that place in a very full way. So this idea of “no place to hide” is a beautiful thing, because everything has its own logic, everything has its own truth.

The nice thing when the world is so well-made, that you enter, it tells you what has to be done. You don’t stand outside of yourself. You feel almost like you’re making choices, bu those choices become practical. They become in your bones, they become in your body. They aren’t intellectual choices. They feel very practical, and that becomes liberating for an actor, I think, because then you are more fluid emotionally.