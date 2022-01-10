Here are some of the recent New York Times headlines as I type this:

THE PLANET IS FAILING

WE’RE EDGING CLOSER TO CIVIL WAR

HOW TO TELL WHEN YOUR COUNTRY IS PAST THE POINT OF NO RETURN

My first reaction, wincing through the Times each morning, is often the same: Oh, will you stop? And yet the nation’s terrifier

of record is clearly reading the national mood, or at least a large swath of it. So is Adam McKay’s moving and nuanced new satire, Don’t Look Up. Talking to a friend recently about the state of American culture, I asked, “Well, what is the state of American culture?,” and he explained, sounding a little embarrassed for me, “Well, the sense that the world may be ending.”

When I was 23 I dated someone who wanted to get married and have kids quickly because she was certain she would die, like her cousin, at 35.

It’s very tempting to believe the world will end soon. First because there are plenty of studies confirming some version of this worldview. But also because it’s appealing to our sense of vanity to believe that of all the generations that have walked this Earth, ours will be the last. And if we should be the ones to somehow avert certain doom? All the better for our sense of self-importance.

I’m 46 and have lived through three or four This-Could-Be-It events. As a child during the latter days of the Cold War, I was certain that the hatred between the United States and Soviet Union would lead to nuclear annihilation. My elementary-school friends and I watched The Road Warrior and Red Dawn for pointers we might need to survive after society crumbled. And then the Berlin Wall fell when I was in high school, and the constant talk of the nuclear threat just went away.

We had another serious scare after 9/11, when it seemed perfectly reasonable that some terrorist group might obtain a nuclear device transferable by suitcase.

Besides the sense that American democracy is in danger, our current sources of terror are increasingly awful-sounding strains of COVID-19, as well as the clear threat of global warming. A novelist I like a lot, Jonathan Franzen, has taken to arguing that it’s too late to stop climate disaster, and that we should find ways to mitigate it. While many see billionaires blasting into space as rich man’s folly, Don’t Look Up points to the possibility that they’re plotting their escape.