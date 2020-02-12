The French Dispatch trailer is here, and the latest from Wes Anderson looks to be the most beautifully detailed of all his films. You can watch the French Dispatch trailer above, and then we’ll meet you back here.

The film’s full title is The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun, and the film is inspired in park by Anderson’s love of The New Yorker magazine.

Bill Murray stars as Arthur Howitzer, Jr., who, “eager to escape a bright future on the Great Plains,” travels to the fictional French city of Ennui-sur-Blasé in search of great stories.

He enlists people he believes to be some of the greatest writers of his time. They are played by Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Jeffrey Wright, among others.

They write stories based on actual New Yorker pieces, and the subjects of these stories are played by Adrien Brody, Benicio del Toro, Lyna Khoudri and Timothée Chalamet, among others.

The film also includes Saorsie Ronan, Liev Schreiber, Owen Wilson, Léa Seydoux, Lyna Khoudri, Mathieu Amalric and Steve Park.

It appears that the parts of the film set at the magazine will be in color, and that the stories of the people they cover will be largely in black and white.

The comedy-drama, described as a “love letter to journalists,” comes from Anderson’s screenplay, which is based on a story by Anderson, Roman Coppola, Jason Schwartzman and Hugo Guinness.

A press release for The French Dispatch earlier this year said it was set “in an outpost of an American newspaper in a fictional 20th-century French city and brings to life a collection of stories published in The French Dispatch magazine.”

You can also parse the French Dispatch poster for clues, or read The New Yorker‘s recent exclusive inside look at the film.

The film marks the first Wes Anderson feature film set in the world of humans since 2014’s The Grand Budapest Hotel. His most recent film was 2018’s much-celebrated Isle of Dogs.

What do you think of the French Dispatch trailer? Let us know in the letters to the editor box, below.

The French Dispatch, from director Wes Anderson, is in theaters on July 24.