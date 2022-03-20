WeCrashed, starring Jared Leto as “serial entrepreneur” and WeWork founder Adam Neumann, illustrates Neumann’s thirst for startup success by showing his sweaty early years trying to promote Krawlers, a line of baby clothes with sewn-in knee pads, designed to play on parents’ paranoia that crawling babies may be in constant pain.

It was a real product, and the slogan Leto delivers with preposterous sincerity — “just because they don’t tell you, doesn’t mean they don’t hurt” — really was the slogan of the product line, which Neumann attempted to launch in the early 2000s. The Cult of We, Eliot Brown and Maureen Farrell’s book on the rise and fall of WeWork, notes that the kneepad lined baby clothes actually did decent business. “On a good day, Neumann sold thousands of dollars of baby clothes at a time.”

The inclusion of Krawlers in WeCrashed, now streaming on Apple TV+ and also starring Anne Hathaway as Neumann’s wife, Rebekah Neumann, performs triple duty in the series, dramatically. First, the Krawlers episode shows us that Neumann was willing to sell anything, and, as Rebekah points out at one point, doesn’t need to believe in the product. Second, it serves as kind of an origin story for the soon-to-be billionaire.

And third, it makes us sympathize with Adam Neumann, a little, as he pleads with a baby to crawl in a Krawlers demo. Since we won’t necessarily root for Neumann by the end of the WeWork saga, it’s nice to have the audience a little bit in his corner for at least a little while.

So: Does Crawling Hurt Babies’ Knees?

It’s the question I’m sure everyone is wondering about, and the internet has devoted a fair amount of time to it. We are a movie news site, not a medical one, so take our counsel with a grain of salt. But one thing any parent will tell you is that when babies aren’t happy, they’re great at letting you know it. Though they can’t talk, they can tell you, using a common technique familiar to many parents: crying.

That’s also a thing that some WeWork investors know well.

WeCrashed, created by Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello and based on the podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork, by Wondery, traces how Neumann’s concept for a supposedly fun chain of open-floor plan, shared office spaces caught on around the world, becoming a $46 billion dollar business, back when everyone still went to offices.

It wasn’t COVID-19 that popped the WeWork bubble, however. As The Guardian succinctly put it, because “investors tired of its messianic CEO and lack of profits.”

WeCrashed is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Main image: Jared Leto as Adam Neumann and Anne Hathaway as Rebekah Neumann in WeCrashed.