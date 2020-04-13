How well does Uncorked capture the feel of Memphis? On this week’s Low Key podcast, two guys from Memphis help answer that question.

Memphis is well-known mostly for its music and food, but rarely gets a chance to branch out beyond that common framing on-screen. Netflix’s Uncorked is going for something a little different as it follows the story of a 20-something, Elijah (Mamoudou Athie), who hopes to accomplish his dream of attaining the title of master sommelier.

His father (Courtney B. Vance) wants him to take over the family business, a BBQ joint first started by his grandfather, who bootstrapped his way to entrepreneurial success. Go for your dreams or take over the family business with regrets — it’s an age old tale with a Memphis twist. And because two of Low Key’s hosts are from the Bluff City, a review was bound to happen no matter what.

You can listen on Apple or Spotify or right here:

Among the acting talents in Uncorked are anchors of Black cinema such as Vance and Niecy Nash, who provide foils for each other and represent opposing points of view: Should they accept a child’s dream (however fickle it may be)? Or pass the mantle (and responsibility) they’ve chosen for him?

Also Read: The Harley Quinn Cartoon Is #^$!% Delightful

Relative newcomers Athie and Sasha Compère have an undeniable chemistry that ebbs positively and negatively in a way that feels genuine. From the music to the choreography, there’s a lot to like about this music.

Uncorked It’s not perfect, as we discuss for an hour, but it is worth your time.

And don’t forget to follow us on @thelowkeypod!

Here are some highlights of the episode, with timestamps:

2:39: Overall impressions

9:20: Does Elijah appreciate his family’s sacrifice?

11:50: Elijah’s vibe and Mamoudou Athie’s performance

13:00: A discussion on “nice guys” and “cool guys”

22:40: How the film handles racial dynamics

26:38: Memphis representation (city sights, music, and culture)

38:00: What is the purpose of Elijah’s sister?

41:15: COVID-19 implications

46:40: Netflix’s continued commitment to diverse stories

50:23: Tiger King appreciation

57:30: Keith’s birthday and the St. Jude donation drive.

Uncorked, written and directed by Prentice Penny, is now streaming on Netflix. Above: Niecy Nash and Mamoudou Athie. Photo by Nina Robinson, courtesy of Netflix.