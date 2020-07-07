More in Movie News
A Charlize Theron and Keanu Reeves Action Movie? ‘I’m All About It,’ Says Theron
Keanu Reeves and Charlize Theron have appeared onscreen together twice — in the tragic romance Sweet...
Movie News: The Real Laura Palmer; Halle Berry Apologizes; Wayans v. Weinsteins
In today’s Movie News Rundown: A documentary is coming about Hazel Drew, whose 1908 murder inspired...
5 Essential Ennio Morricone Scores
The influence of Ennio Morricone on film scoring is incalculable. Though perhaps best known for his...
Movie News: R.I.P. Ennio Morricone; Tom Cruise, Unquarantined; a Talk With Werner Herzog
In today’s Movie News Rundown: Ennio Morricone, one of the greatest film composers who will ever...
Werner Herzog on Parenting and How to Rent a Dad in Japan (Podcast)
The new Werner Herzog film Family Romance LLC is about a real-life Japanese company that invites...
Movie News: A Festival Uncancelled; Back to the Future Turns 35; Podcasts for Your Weird 4th
In today’s Movie News Rundown: Finally, an uncancellation; the director of Netflix’s hit Eurovision Song Contest explains...
We Watched Do the Right Thing Again (Podcast)By Aaron Lanton
Do the Right Thing still feels sharply relevant after 31 years: Every group feels aggrieved, lashing...
How Eurovision Director David Dobkins Helped Bring Tupac’s THUG LIFE Tattoo to the World (Podcast)
Netflix’s hit comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga was a return to form for...
Movie News: Georgia’s Big Production Plans; Mel Gibson’s Career, Russell Crowe’s Unlikely Acting Coach
In today’s Movie News Rundown: Georgia has big plans to lead film production post-quarantine; Mel Gibson’s...
Why Hannibal Looks Better and Brighter on Netflix
Keen-eyed Hannibal fans have noticed that the series, starring Mads Mikkelson as serial killer Hannibal Lecter,...
Russell Crowe Spoke With Jared Kushner About Playing Roger Ailes
To research the role of Roger Ailes on his Showtime limited series The Loudest Voice, Russell...
Movie News: How Filmmakers Get Fooled; Tom Hanks Is Right; Olivia de Havilland Is 104
In todays’ Movie News Rundown: A few ways filmmakers get tricked when they sell their films;...
Here’s Carl Reiner Proudly Wearing a Black Lives Matter Shirt
Carl Reiner delivered many messages to the world, but one of the last was this: Black...
In the Heights Stars Say the Film Celebrates ‘the Essence of Latinidad’By Loree Seitz
Leslie Grace knew she was representing her family well in the new film In the Heights when her...
Movie News: RIP Carl Reiner; Chris Nolan v. Chairs; Netflix’s Huge Pledge to Black Communities
In today’s Movie News Rundown: We say goodbye to Carl Reiner, director of perhaps the funniest...
Anthony Mackie Criticizes Lack of Diversity Behind the Camera on Marvel Productions
Anthony Mackie, star of the Avengers films and the upcoming show The Falcon and the Winter...
Anthony Mackie Says The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Will be Like ‘A Six or Eight-hour Movie’
Anthony Mackie says his upcoming Disney+ television series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will be like...
Movie News: Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin; 4 Little Girls Killer Dies; Kaepernick: The Teen Years
In today’s Movie News Roundup: Your first look at Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin in a...
Author Viet Thanh Nguyen Cannot Recommend Da 5 Bloods
Vietnamese-American author Viet Thanh Nguyen’s personal mission is to watch every Hollywood movie about the Vietnam...
Spike Lee Explains How 4 Little Girls Shows the Power of Film
In July 1997, Spike Lee was preparing for an Oscar-qualification run of his documentary 4 Little...
