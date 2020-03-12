Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced Wednesday night that they have the coronavirus, making them the best-known people to have the virus quickly becoming a source of fear across much of the Earth.

Hanks explained in a statement that he and Wilson “felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches.”

He continued: “Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

Also Read: Contagion Isn’t Helpful Right Now (Commentary)

“Well now. What to do next?” he added. “The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We’ll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!”

Good advice. Like many celebrities with high-profile illnesses, Hanks and Wilson now become people the rest of us look to for how to handle the situation.

But Hanks’ statement also helps remove any stigma associated with the coronavirus. Viruses don’t discriminate, as Hanks reminded us with his even-tempered and panic-free remarks.

Also Read: Mr. Rogers, Toddlers, and Dads: How Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’s Writers Portrayed an ‘Unwaveringly Awesome’ Life

The couple, both 63, were in Australia for pre-production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley movie, in which Hanks plays Colonel Tom Parker, Presley’s longtime manager.

Warner Bros., the of the film, said in a statement to Variety:

“We have been made aware that a company member from our Elvis feature film, which is currently in pre-production in The Gold Coast, Australia, has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus),” the statement reads. “We are working closely with the appropriate Australian health agencies to identify and contact anyone who may have come in direct contact with the individual. The health and safety of our company members is always our top priority, and we are taking precautions to protect everyone who works on our productions around the world. The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently receiving treatment.”

The Oscar-winning Hanks recently starred as Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood ) (pictured), for which he received a Best Supporting Actor nomination.