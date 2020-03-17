Aneesh Chaganty, director and co-writer of the acclaimed film Searching and the upcoming Run, is making the best of social distancing: He’s started researching his next screenplay.

“I would’ve tried to do this no matter what, but now there actually is nothing else I’m allowed to do,” he told MovieMaker.

Chaganty, who is collaborating with Searching and Run co-writer Sev Ohanian on the new project, says his research involves lots of reading about early America, as well as planning to visit locations on the East Coast — “when I can.”

He’s not the only writer who aims to emerge from The Great Lockdown (one of them will think of a better name) having made a serious dent on a screenplay.

The online writing site Screencraft sent out an email Monday afternoon with the subject line: “Write Your Screenplay! (While Self-Quarantined).” It offers half off a course called “Write Your Screenplay in 60 Days.” (Though hopefully this won’t last 60 days.)

Screencraft was a few hours behind the Austin Screenplay Awards, which sent an email announcing, “TIME TO STAY HOME… AND WRITE.” It offered a 15 percent discount on contest entries.

There’s an old joke about L.A.: You can stand on a street corner and ask everyone who passes how that script is coming along, and two-thirds will shrug, “Not bad.” The joke may never be more true than in recent days — except that almost everyone avoids street corners.

Normally screenwriting is the most isolating and antisocial parts of filmmaking process, and one of the only ones well-suited to introverts.

But we are all shut-ins now.

Some writers dream of spending days or weeks of isolation in which they’d have nothing to do but write. We think of Mario Puzo booking a Vegas hotel room to pound out The Godfather, or the title character in Barton Fink (pictured) alone at his humble desk, tapping slowly away on his tortured script for a wrestling picture.

Novelist and screenwriter Bret Easton Ellis, responded to an email from MovieMaker that while he isn’t “doubling down exactly,” he’s “certainly not feeling as rushed or as under as much pressure as usual” to write.

But no one wanted isolation like this, with no breaks for meeting up with friends to commiserate and gripe. The Great Lockdown (still needs punching up) has robbed writers of our normal procrastination techniques — parties, coffee with friends, movies, the gym. Instead writers are hunkered down, updating to the latest version of Final Draft and frantically Googling for inspiration.

What kind of films will we get? Perhaps a rom-com about a couple locked together because of coronavirus? Sorry, but it’s already been done: Writers and stand-up comedians Taylor Tomlinson and Sam Morrill have already knocked out seven online episodes of the coronavirus web series New Couple Gets Quarantined.

And you can bet someone, at this moment, is figuring out how to make the And the Band Played On of coronavirus movies, or the behind-the-scenes story of the White House’s attempts to respond. (Let’s be honest: It’s probably Bombshell director Jay Roach, the master of quick turnaround dramas.)

Hopefully the market won’t be too glutted with dystopian stories of viral infections, because when this is over we’ll all share the sense that we’ve seen that movie before, and didn’t care for it.

Chaganty and Ohanian, meanwhile, are the kinds of writers who have their finger on the pulse of society without even trying. Their film Run, which is currently scheduled to come out on Mother’s Day, is about a young woman desperate to get out of the house.