“Surviving Clotilda” Tells the True Story of America’s Last Slave Ship
“Surviving Clotilda” is an animated short made by students at Savannah College of Art and Design,...
How Virginia Woolf’s Orlando Inspired Andrew Ondrejcak’s “The Actress”
One of Virginia Woolf’s most popular novels served as the inspiration for “The Actress,” a short...
Pub of the Dead: How Simon Pegg’s Favorite ‘Boozer’ Became Central to Shaun of the Dead (Exclusive Excerpt)By Clark Collis
Edgar Wright and Simon Pegg were at complicated points in their lives when they started dreaming...
Here Are All the Competition Award Winners From SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2021
The list of competition winners from SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2021 is out. Taking place beneath...
C’mon C’mon Writer-Director Mike Mills Tears Up Over Joaquin Phoenix: ‘I Love Him’
“Here comes the crying,” writer-director Mike Mills joked while talking about his relationship with Joaquin Phoenix,...
Kristen Stewart Is Casting; How The Falconer Lost Its Falcon; RIP George Butler
Kristen Stewart has begun casting for her directorial debut; the story of how Seanne Winslow’s The...
Last Night in Soho Director Edgar Wright and Star Thomasin McKenzie on the Problem of NostalgiaBy Tim Molloy
“I sort of have this ongoing fantasy, like a lot of people do,” says Edgar Wright,...
Seanne Winslow’s The Falconer Lost Its Falcon Two Days Before Production Began
The falcon that was originally slated to star in Seanne Winslow’s The Falconer flew away just...
SCAD Alums Offer Advice for Women Forging Careers in Post-Production
Always negotiate your salary. Network with people in your industry. Remember your goals. And don’t forget...
Anya Taylor-Joy’s Last Night in Soho Character Wasn’t Originally Going to Speak
When director Edgar Wright first began writing his psychological thriller Last Night in Soho, he originally...
Passing Writer-Director Rebecca Hall Goes Deep on All Five Stages of ProductionBy Rebecca Hall
Passing writer-director Rebecca Hall knew for a long time that she wanted to make her own...
Princess Diana ‘Would Be Horrified’ at Recent Portrayals, Says Journalist Who Interviewed Her
A journalist who interviewed Princess Diana — and says she knew her personally — has objections...
Kendall ‘Absolutely Trashed’ Those Definitely Not Poison Donuts In a Deleted Scene, Succession Director Says
Warning: Spoilers from Season 3, Episode 2 of Succession ahead. Some boxes of donuts are meant...
Succession: Hotel Clio Doesn’t Exist — But Here’s the Unlikely Location Where It Was Filmed
Early in Season 3 of Succession, Logan Roy and his cohort take refuge in Sarajevo after Kendall’s...
Features - MM In The News
The French Dispatch: This 1962 Orson Welles Film Inspired the Prison Design
When designing The French Dispatch, production designer Adam Stockhausen and writer-director Wes Anderson pulled references from...
Dune Production Designer Patrice Vermette on Creating the Film’s Expansive Juxtaposed Worlds
Dune production designer Patrice Vermette is known for his collaborations with fellow Canadian director Denis Villeneuve...
Brian Cox Knows Succession Fans Want Two More Seasons, ‘But They May Only Get One’
Succession star Brian Cox got extremely candid about the ending of the beloved HBO series in...
Edgar Wright on the Scoldy Subgenre That Helped Spark Last Night in Soho
Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho may seem to have a few obvious influences, including 1960s horror...
Why Succession Director Mark Mylod Felt ‘Utter Paranoia’ Going Into Season 3
Mark Mylod, who directed the first two episodes of Season 3 of HBO’s Succession, felt “excitement...
The Batman Trailer Finds Batman Unsure Where Bruce Wayne Ends and Batman Begins (Video)By Tim Molloy
Robert Pattinson says his Batman, who we see pounding his way through Gotham in the brand-new...