The influence of Ennio Morricone on film scoring is incalculable. Though perhaps best known for his collaborations with spaghetti Western pioneer Sergio Leone, Morricone crafted scores for a wide group of renowned filmmakers, across genres. Here are the five best scores to listen to, as we appreciate and remember Ennio Morricone, who died this morning at 91.

The Dollars Trilogy

Morricone’s seminal work on Sergio Leone’s flagship spaghetti Western series was best encapsulated by director Edgar Wright.

“He could make an average movie into a must see, a good movie into art, and a great movie into legend,” the Baby Driver director tweeted. “What a legacy of work he leaves behind.”

The Dollars trilogy provided cinema with many iconic arrangements. One of the greatest was “The Ecstasy of Gold” — which Wright recommended with his tweet.

