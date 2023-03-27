Sarah Snook teased a “magic” moment in the upcoming third episode of the fourth and final season of Succession, which had its season premiere on Sunday night.

Though we won’t get to see the third episode, titled “Connor’s Wedding,” until Sunday, April 9, Snook told Entertainment Weekly what audiences can expect from it — without spoiling anything, of course.

Succession follows the siblings of the Roy family — Shiv Roy (Snook), Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin), Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong), and Connor Roy (Alan Ruck) — as they squabble over who will take over the family’s media empire from their aging father, Logan Roy (Brian Cox). Other pivotal characters include Shiv’s husband Tom Wambsgans (Matthew McFadyen), Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun), WayStar Royco executive Gerri Kellman (J. Smith Cameron), Connor’s fiancée Willa (Justine Lupe), the siblings’ mother, Lady Caroline Collingwood (Harriet Walter), and their stepmother, Marcia (Hiam Abbass).

Sarah Snook talks about what’s coming in Episode 3 of Succession Season 4

“In this season, Episode 3 is pretty magic. I think audiences will be very impressed by it,” Snook says in the video, which you can watch below.

“When we shot it, everyone was on the same page. We had to work together to get this done. It was a take we did, 30 minutes straight, one take. It would have been like a 28-page scene, which is just unheard of in TV,” Snook adds. “In terms of an experience of doing an episode in TV, Episode 3 is amazing.”

Snook also gave a recap about where her character, Shiv Roy, was emotionally when we left her at the end of Season 3 of Succession and where she’s going this season.

“Coming out of the final episode of season 3, Shiv is betrayed on many fronts. Once by her mother, expectedly by her father ­— well, unexpectedly but par for [the] course for him — and then the big one from Tom. So, into season 4, the very first episode, we see her wanting to rely on herself but needing to turn to her brothers for maybe the first time in a long time,” Snook says.

Then she talked a little about where we find the Roys in the first episode of Season 4 — so if you haven’t seen it yet, skip on to the next paragraph.

Also Read: Kendall ‘Absolutely Trashed’ Those Definitely Not Poison Donuts In a Deleted Scene, Succession Director Says

“It’s a really strange thing to see the Roys in such a sunny kind of background and also in a very different color palette. You see the East Coast-West Coast throughout the first episode, even to the point where the sun has gone down on the East Coast and is still up on the West Coast. The Roy kids are bathed in sunlight, and all these lovely warm tones, and Logan, yeah, the sun is setting on his side.”

Snook and the rest of the cast were told that Season 4 would be the final season of the beloved HBO drama during the table read for the tenth episode.

“We knew that it probably could be the last season,” Snook said, adding that it was “hard to hear” that Succession was officially ending, but that everyone was “crying and clapping” as they shot their last scene together.

“It was all very sad — and happy as well,” she says.

Snook also said she’s glad to have a break from working — “I’ve got a baby coming, so I’m like, one door closes, another door throws itself wide open. So, quite happily moving on to the next thing.”

Watch the full interview below.

Main Image: Sarah Snook in Season 4 of Succession courtesy of HBO/Warner Bros. Discovery