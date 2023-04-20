Succession fans are having a field day with Roman Roy Elon Musk comparisons after footage of the billionaire’s SpaceX rocket exploding made the rounds on Thursday. Fans of the HBO drama immediately began comparing the event to a scene in Succession in which Kieran Culkin’s character Roman Roy watches in quiet, nonchalant horror as his own rocket goes up in flames.

“ROMAN ROY??????” one fan tweeted along with headlines about SpaceX’s Starship rocket exploding and a clip of the hilarious Succession scene from Season 1 Episode 10, titled Nobody Is Ever Missing.

What Happened to the SpaceX Rocket?

According to The New York Times, SpaceX’s Starship rocket — the most powerful ever built — exploded after lifting off from its launch pad on Thursday in South Texas. The result was a “fireball high above the Gulf of Mexico,” the paper of record says.

No one was hurt or killed in the explosion of the uncrewed rocket’s test flight.

NASA administrator Bill Nelson wasn’t too concerned with the rocket’s failure, writing on Twitter, “Every great achievement throughout history has demanded some level of calculated risk, because with great risk comes great reward.”

But Succession fans have not been so kind to Musk.

Also Read: Kendall ‘Absolutely Trashed’ Those Definitely Not Poison Donuts In a Deleted Scene, Succession Director Says

We’ve Got a Lot More Roman Roy Elon Musk Memes For You

For context, in the Nobody Is Ever Missing episode, Logan (Brian Cox) puts Roman in charge of overseeing the launch of a Japanese satellite on the day of Tom (Matthew Mcfadyen) and Shiv’s (Sarah Snook) wedding. The scene in question happens when Roman heads to the bathroom to sneakily check out the rocket launch on his phone, only to watch it explode into flames before his eyes.

What makes the scene so hilarious is that even though Roman is completely alone and no one is watching him, he still acts nonplussed and pretends like he doesn’t care that his project has just catastrophically failed.

“Elon Musk wishes he was Roman Roy,” another Twitter user wrote. You can watch the full scene in their tweet and enjoy more memes below, which even HBO’s official Twitter account got in on.

Elon Musk wishes he was Roman Roy pic.twitter.com/j2meNJxEPP — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) April 20, 2023

roman roy trending after elon musk’s spaceX rocket exploded…… succession you will always be famous pic.twitter.com/ouoDWX1Vfb — female roman roy (@sarahburhans_) April 20, 2023

BREAKING: Roman Roy has lost his Twitter blue check: 'Whatever the fuck. I didn't post anyway.' — Vulture (@vulture) April 20, 2023

Roman Roy like Elon Musk also blows up rockets but at least Roman is funny pic.twitter.com/Ma9oH2eprL — SuccessShaun Sundays on HBO (@BetterWorld86) April 20, 2023

Roman Roy to Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/CN4IztCrBy — John Sezer (@JohnnyBoySezer) April 20, 2023

New episodes of the fourth and final season of Succession air Sunday nights on HBO and stream on Hulu the next day.

Main Image: Kieran Culkin as Roman Roy in Season 1 Episode 10 of Succession “Nobody Is Ever Missing” courtesy of HBO