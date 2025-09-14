Stephen Colbert got a standing ovation at the Emmys as he handed out the first award of the night, and asked the audience: “Is anyone hiring?”

Typically the awards are preceded by a monologue from the host — who this year is comedian Nate Bargatze. But instead, Bargatze started the show with a sketch that recalled “Washington’s Dream,” a skit he performed while hosting Saturday Night Live in which George Washington riffs on a futuristic system of weights and measures.

Joined by SNL‘s Mikey Day, Bowen Yang and James Austin Johnson, Bargatze played television inventor Philo T. Farnsworth, decades ago, imagining the future of his device.

Then Colbert — a 10-time Emmy winner — took the stage.

Colbert was fired by CBS earlier this year, days after criticizing CBS owner Paramount and the Trump Administration. And while no one mentioned that during Sunday’s ceremony, no one needed to. His placement so near the top of the show was a statement in itself. The ceremony is airing on CBS.

After asking if anyone was hiring, Colbert referred to himself and his staff: “I’ve got 200 very qualified candidates with me here tonight who will be available in June,” his said, referencing when his late-night show will end.

He also jokingly shared an outdated headshot, and asked Harrison Ford, sitting in the audience, to share it with Steven Spielberg.

Background on Stephen Colbert and CBS, Which Aired the Emmys

In July, Paramount paid $16 million to settle a Trump lawsuit. Because the payment came as Paramount sought to seal a $1.5 billion sale — and hoped to avoid federal intervention — Colbert called it “a big fat bribe.”

Days later, his series, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, was cancelled.

Trump subsequently said on Truth Social that he was not to blame for Colbert’s cancellation.

“Everybody is saying that I was solely responsible for the firing of Stephen Colbert from CBS, Late Night,” Trump wrote. “That is not true! The reason he was fired was a pure lack of TALENT, and the fact that this deficiency was costing CBS $50 Million Dollars a year in losses — And it was only going to get WORSE!”

Nate Bargatze Offers Apolitical Emmys Jokes

Bargatze then took the stage to explain, in lieu of a monologue, that he would be donating $100,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America and adding or subtracting money based on whether winners went over or under a 45-second time limit for their speeches. It became a running gag throughout the night.

The Philo T. Farnsworth had plenty of good jokes as well, especially when Bargatze’s Farnsworth riffed on the types of programming that would someday — today — air on television.

“One day there will be a channel for every interest,” he predicted. “The Travel Channel for travel. The Food Channel for food. And the History Channel…”

“For history?” Mikey Day’s character interjected.

“No,” said Bargatze’s Farnsworth. “Aliens.”

He also predicted that there would one day be a network called BET for Black audiences.

“Will there be a network for white people?” he was asked.

“Why CBS, of course,” he replied.

This year’s Emmys are being held under unusually tight security because of the fatal shooting last week of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Celebrities are also being especially careful about what they say, after reactions to Kirk’s murder spawned multiple firings. They included MSNBC’s firing of commentator Matthew Dowd, who said MSNBC had given into a “right-wing mob.”

Dowd had opined on the air, soon after the shooting, that “hateful thoughts lead to hateful words which ultimately lead to hateful actions.”

The first award of the night went to Seth Rogen, who won best lead actor in a comedy series for his role as Matt Remnick, the head of Continental Studios on Apple TV+’s much praised The Studio.

Main image: Nate Bargatze on the Emmys Red Carpet.