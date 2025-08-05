A week after drawing headlines for its portrayal of an undressed Donald Trump, South Park is moving on to his cabinet, mocking Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and the agency she oversees, ICE.

South Park previewed the latest episode Tuesday with the teaser, “When Mr. Mackay loses his job, he desperately tries to find a new way to make a living. South Park’s 27th season continues this Wednesday, August 6 at 10/9c on Comedy Central and next day on Paramount+.”

The show tweeted an image of Mr. Mackay, the beleaguered guidance counselor at South Park Elementary, standing aside Noem, who is wearing a vest and holding a pistol. Mr. Mackay is wearing a mask to hide his face — the kind of disguise some Blue State legislatures have tried to ban ICE agents from wearing.

The episode’s title is “Got a Nut.”

“Got A Nut”: When Mr. Mackay loses his job, he desperately tries to find a new way to make a living.



South Park’s 27th season continues this Wednesday, August 6 at 10/9c on Comedy Central and next day on Paramount+. pic.twitter.com/13ZGAfYmp3 — South Park (@SouthPark) August 5, 2025

The preview is a sign that South Park, one of the few entertainment outlets with a well-earned reputation for going after people of all political stripes, isn’t letting up on the Trump Administration.

In addition to showing Trump last week in a state of undress, and mocking the size of his genitalia, the episode also showed him in bed with Satan — one of the show’s longest-running characters, who previously bedded Saddam Hussein — and suggested that he wanted to have sex with him.

The episode also referenced the Epstein list, an alleged list of documents naming names of people connected with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes. Trump has urged his supporters, and everyone else, to stop talking about Epstein.

South Park also mocked Paramount, owner of CBS and South Park, for paying $16 million to settle a Trump lawsuit. Because the payment came as Paramount sought to seal a $1.5 billion sale — and hoped to avoid federal intervention — CBS late night host Stephen Colbert called it “a big fat bribe.”

Days later, his series, The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, was cancelled.

Trump subsequently said on Truth Social that he was not to blame for Colbert’s cancellation.

“Everybody is saying that I was solely responsible for the firing of Stephen Colbert from CBS, Late Night,” Trump wrote. “That is not true! The reason he was fired was a pure lack of TALENT, and the fact that this deficiency was costing CBS $50 Million Dollars a year in losses — And it was only going to get WORSE!”

South Park vs. Trump, Kristi Noem and ICE

The South Park Season 27 premiere featured South Park parents objecting to Jesus being in the cartoon mountain town’s schools, and Trump threatening to sue the parents. Jesus, in turn, begs the parents to settle.

“I didn’t want to come back and be in the school, but I had to because it was part of a lawsuit and the agreement with Paramount,” Jesus says on the show.

The White House was displeased.

“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said in the statement. “President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history — and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, meanwhile, have let their work do the talking.

Asked at San Diego’s Comic-Con International about the season premiere and reactions to it, Parker replied, “We’re terribly sorry” — then held a long, deadpan stare.

Noem, the former governor of South Dakota, became the head of the DHS in January. She has been mocked as “ICE Barbie” for her dramatic image makeover before taking the job, and accused of staging reality show-type events to draw headlines.

