Roseanne Barr, a longtime supporter of Donald Trump, is now calling him out for not fulfilling promises to release all files connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, whose 2019 death in jail was ruled a suicide.

“Mr. President- Yes, we still care about Epstein,” she tweeted. “Is there a time to not care about child sex trafficking? Read the damn room.”

Barr, who was fired from a revival of her hit sitcom Roseanne in 2018 over a racist tweet, joins several Trump supporters who have called for the release of the files.

At a cabinet meeting this week, Trump interrupted U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to dismiss a reporter who asked about “lingering mysteries” concerning Epstein, and why a recently released jail video from before Epstein’s death is missing a minute of footage.



“Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein? This guy’s been talked about for years. We have Texas, we have all the things,” Trump said, referring to deadly flooding in the state. “Are people still talking about this guy, this creep? That is unbelievable!”

Trump added: “I can’t believe you’re asking questions about Epstein at a time like this, where we’re having some of the greatest success, and also tragedy with what happened in Texas…. It just seems like a desecration.”

Roseanne Barr, Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein

Trump’s desire to move on is a reversal from his and his administration’s past positions.

In June 2024, Trump said in an interview with Fox & Friends — which included his now-Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth — that he would declassify the Epstein files.

Semafor later reported that the interview was edited to remove his full response, in which Trump hedged, “you don’t want to affect people’s lives if it’s phony stuff in there.” You can read the full Semafor report here.

After Trump returned to office in January, his appointee, Bondi, suggested that Epstein details were coming soon. When asked in a February Fox News interview if she would release “the list of Jeffrey Epstein’s clients,” Bondi replied: “It’s sitting on my desk right now to review.”

She later distributed binders marked “Epstein Files: Phase 1” to several pro-Trump influencers, but they contained few new revelations, according to The Wall Street Journal. In March, she continued to promise new information, stating: “Americans have a right to know.”

But on Monday, the Justice Department released a memo that ruled out foul play in Epstein’s death, and said there was no evidence that he kept a list incriminating anyone else involved in his crimes.

Former Trump ally Elon Musk is among those who contend that Trump will not release the Epstein files because he is in them.

“Time to drop the really big bomb,” Musk wrote on X last month. “[Trump] is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public.”

On Tuesday, Democrats demanded that Bondi, who represented Trump in his first impeachment trial, release the files.

“Stop protecting your boss and former client,” Rep. Jamie Raskin and other lawmakers said in a six-page letter to Bondi.

The Trump Administration has downplayed the outcry, saying in a statement to Politico that the “continued fixation on sowing division in President Trump’s Cabinet is baseless and unfounded in reality.”

In 2016, Roseanne Barr said she supported Trump for president, though she later said she supported herself. In a 2018 Tonight Show interview, she stood by her support for Trump.

In March 2018, she retweeted but then deleted claims that Trump had saved children from mysterious sex trafficking rings during his first month in office.

And earlier this year, she appeared in a rap video celebrating Trump’s 2024 victory, called “Daddy’s Home.” Among other lines, she asked: “Why they tryin’ to turn Becky into Dan,” referring to characters on her old show.

Main image: Roseanne Barr talking to fans after a 2011 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. Courtesy of Shutterstock.