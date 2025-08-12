South Park kept up its mockery of Kristi Noem by sharing an unaired sequence in which the Homeland Security Secretary visits a pet store and opens fire on the animals.

The sequence is a riff on Noem telling the story in her memoir, No Going Back, of the time she shot and killed an “untrainable” dog named Cricket because he was misbehaving and killing a local family’s chickens.

“I hated that dog,” she wrote, adding that killing Cricket “was not a pleasant job, but it had to be done.” She uses her killing of the dog as a metaphor for her willingness to perform unpleasant tasks.

Her current job includes overseeing ICE raids, which earned her derision in last week’s episode of South Park, in which a cartoon version of Noem was shown shooting and killing dogs in in an instruction video for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Mocking her dramatic appearance makeover before she joined the Trump Administration, South Park also showed the former South Dakota governor in heavy makeup. At one point her face melts from apparently deflated Botox.

South Park shared the new pet shop end-credit sequence on X, explaining that it didn’t air on Comedy Central, but does appear on Paramount+.

Noem responded to last week’s episode of South Park on conservative commentator Glenn Beck’s podcast: “It’s so lazy to just constantly make fun of women for how they look. … If they wanted to criticize my job, go ahead and do that. But clearly they can’t — they just pick something petty like that.”

Noem became the head of the DHS in January, and has been accused of staging reality show-type events to draw headlines.

Background on South Park, Trump, and Kristi Noem

South Park, one of the few entertainment outlets with a well-earned reputation for going after people of all political stripes, has focused much of its energy on the Trump Administration in its current, 27th season.

In its premiere episode two weeks ago, it portrayed Trump nude, in bed with Satan, and worried about the size of his genitalia. It also referenced the Epstein list, an alleged list of documents naming names of people connected with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes.

Trump has called for people to stop talking about Epstein, and CNN and other outlets, citing unnamed sources, have reported that he was briefed that his name was in the files.

In the South Park Season 27 premiere, the show also mocked Paramount, owner of CBS and South Park, for paying $16 million to settle a lawsuit filed by Trump. The payment came as Paramount sought to seal a $1.5 billion sale, for which it hoped to avoid federal intervention. That prompted CBS late night host Stephen Colbert called it “a big fat bribe.”

Three days later, his show was cancelled.

The South Park Season 27 premiere featured South Park parents objecting to Jesus being in the cartoon mountain town’s schools, and Trump threatening to sue the parents. Jesus, in turn, begs the parents to settle.

“I didn’t want to come back and be in the school, but I had to because it was part of a lawsuit and the agreement with Paramount,” Jesus says on the show.

The White House was not happy.

“This show hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said in the statement. “President Trump has delivered on more promises in just six months than any other president in our country’s history — and no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone were asked about the furor at San Diego’s Comic-Con International.

Parker replied, “We’re terribly sorry” — then held a long, deadpan stare.

Main image: South Park. Paramount.