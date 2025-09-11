Comedy Central Pulls Charlie Kirk South Park Episode After His Murder

Comedy Central has pulled an episode satirizing Charlie Kirk after the conservative activist was fatally shot during an event at a Utah university.

The second epispde of the current South Park season — Season 27 — was called “Got a Nut” and featured the cartoon’s Eric Cartman imitating Kirk with a call-in show in which he debates callers.

That was a nod to Kirk’s routine of debating all comers, but especially liberal college students, to advance his pro-Trump agenda.

In the days before the episode first aired, Kirk said in an interview on Fox News he considered the parody on a show he said he grew up watching a “badge of honor.” He posted on X that he was changing his profile picture to the black T-shirt wearing Cartman parody of him.

The episode found Cartman calling himself the “master debator” (say it fast) as he takes on hapless young people by quoting Bible verses. At one point his mother tells him to get out of the bathroom and he responds, “I can’t mom. I’m master debating with these young college girls.” Here it is:

Cartman as "Charlie Kirk" takes on an abortion activist in tonight's South Park: pic.twitter.com/HYG7OtFJX5 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) August 7, 2025

South Park has been airing past episodes of Season 27 during breaks in new episodes, but “Got a Nut” is now out of the rotation.

The Charlie Kirk South Park Episode Also Took on ICE

Kirk took the South Park jokes in better humor than other Trump supporters, or the White House.

Over three decades, South Park has earned a reputation as one of the few entertainment outlets known for going after people of all political stripes, and this season it went hard on the Trump team.

In the show’s season premiere, Trump was portrayed frolicking with no clothes on, bedding down with Satan, and worrying about the size of his member. The season premiere also referenced the Epstein list, an alleged list of documents naming names of people connected with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes. (Trump has called on the press and his followers to stop worrying about Epstein and to move on.)

In later episodes, Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was portrayed with a melting face — a shot at her image makeover prior to joining the Trump Administration.

Later, the show released a short scene in which Noem shoots up a pet store — a reference to the time, which she described in her memoir, No Going Back, that she shot and killed an “untrainable” dog named Cricket because he was misbehaving and killing a local family’s chickens.

“I hated that dog,” she wrote, adding that killing Cricket “was not a pleasant job, but it had to be done.” She uses her killing of the dog as an example of her willingness to do unpleasant tasks.

Appearing on Glenn Beck’s podcast, Noem responded to South Park‘s portrayal of her face melting: “It’s so lazy to just constantly make fun of women for how they look. … If they wanted to criticize my job, go ahead and do that. But clearly they can’t — they just pick something petty like that.”

White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers, meanwhile, said in a statement that the show “hasn’t been relevant for over 20 years and is hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas in a desperate attempt for attention.”

The creators of the show, Trey Parker and Matt Stone, have let the episodes do the talking. Asked about the furor at San Diego’s Comic-Con International, Parker replied simply, “We’re terribly sorry” — then held a long, deadpan stare.

The show has focused largely on the Trump Administration this season.

What ‘South Park’ episode had Charlie Kirk?

The episode featuring Eric Cartman as Charlie Kirk is Season 27, Episode 2 titled “Got A Nut.”