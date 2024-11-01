The Savannah College of Art and Design has announced all of the juried award winners for the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2024, and they include the documentary Champions of the Golden Valley and the feature film Los Frikis.
The 27th annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival takes place this year from Oct. 26 to Nov. 2 in Savannah, Georgia. In total, the festival screened 162 films, including 123 narrative feature films, 31 documentary feature films, 69 short films, and 10 world premieres and six U.S. premieres.
From more than 2,335 submissions, 19 awards were given out from the 105 films chosen to compete in competition categories including Narrative Features, Documentary Features, Professional Shorts, Animated Shorts, Documentary Shorts, Student Shorts, Shorts Spotlight, Global Shorts Forum and the SAVFF LGBTQIA+ Short Film Competition presented by Amazon MGM Studios.
Los Frikis, directed by Michael Schwartz and Tyler Nilson, won best narrative feature, while Champions Of The Golden Valley directed by Ben Sturgulewski won best documentary feature.
See the full list of winners below, courtesy of SCAD.
SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2024 Winners List
Professional Competition
Best Animated Short – The Wedding Veil of the Proud Princess, directed by Anna-Ester Volozh
Honorable Mention: Monsoon Blue, directed by Jay Hiukit Wong, and Ellis Kayin Chan
Best Documentary Feature – Champions Of The Golden Valley, directed by Ben Sturgulewski
Best Narrative Short – The Masterpiece, directed by Àlex Lora
Best Narrative Feature – Los Frikis, directed by Michael Schwartz & Tyler Nilson
Best Director – The Ride Ahead, directed by Samuel Habib & Dan Habib
Special Jury Recognition for Cinematography – After Annecy, directed by Rebecca Holstein
Special Jury Recognition: Spotlight Performance: Amrit Kaur, The Queen Of My Dreams
SAVFF LGBTQIA+ Short Film Competition Presented by Amazon MGM Studios
Recognizing the need for more inclusive storytelling in the filmmaking industry, the 2024 SCAD Savannah Film Festival (SAVFF) and Amazon MGM Studios have created a dedicated SAVFF LGBTQIA+ Short Film Competition. Amazon MGM Studios will donate $10,000 for the jury-awarded Best Overall Film and $5,000 for an Audience Award.
Best LGBTQIA+ Short: RIPE!,directed by Tusk (Olivia Mitchell and Kerry Furrh)
Audience Award Winner: Re-Entry, directed by Ariel Mahler
Student Competition
Best Narrative Student Short – El Alma de la Sed, directed by Colleen Ryan, Savannah College of Art and Design
Honorable Mention: Desync, directed by Minerva Marie Navasca, Sheridan College
Best Student Animated Short – High Diver, directed by Oscar Bittner, Filmakademie Baden Württemberg
Special Jury Honorable Mention: The Nectar Instead for Excellence in Craftsmanship, directed by Yoo Lee, University of Southern California
Best Student Documentary Short – Failure to Fail, directed by Haley Breese, Savannah College of Art and Design
The Inaugural Katie Spikes Legacy Award Scholarship
This inaugural winner will receive a $7,000 cash prize.
Award Winner – Failure to Fail, directed by Haley Breese, Savannah College of Art and Design
Global Shorts Forum
Best Latin Lens: ¡salsa!, directed by Antonina Kerguelen Roman
Best Visions de France: Yuck!, directed by Loïc Espuche
Honorable Mention for Social Impact: Monochrome, directed by Cedric Prevost
Best Global Short: Little Queen, directed by Julien Guetta
Shorts Spotlight
Best Comic Distortions: Idiomatic, directed by Phil Dunster
Best After Dark Horror Short: Wake, directed by Sean Carter
Best Femme Forward: Vlog, directed by Yvonne Strahovski
Best Shorts Spotlight: A Family Portrait, Queens, directed by Billy Silva
Best Professional Documentary Short: Good Enough Ancestor, Directed by Cynthia Wade
Honorable Mention: I’m Still Here: A Life on Dynamite Hill, directed by Stephen Stinson and Sam Miller
Jury Award Honorable Mention: Les Bêtes for Craftsmanship in Animation
Main Image: A still from Champions of the Golden Valley, SCAD