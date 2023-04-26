Ryan Gosling wasn’t sure he had what it takes to play Ken in Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie. Then he learned to embrace his “Ken-ergy.”

The actor had the crowd in stitches talking about his Ken learning curve at Warner Bros.’ Cinema Con in Las Vegas on Tuesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was joined by director and co-writer Greta Gerwig as well as co-stars Margot Robbie and America Ferrera.

Asked how he found his inner Ken, Gosling admitted it didn’t come easily.

How Ryan Gosling Found His Ken-ergy

“I have to be honest, I had up until this point, I only knew Ken from afar. I didn’t know Ken from within,” Gosling said. “If I’m being really honest, I doubted my Ken-ergy. I didn’t see it. Margot [Robbie] and Greta [Gerwig], I feel like they conjured this out of me somewhere.”

Suddenly, the Ken transformation hit him all at once.

The Notebook star said that he was just going about his life as normal, and then “one day, I was bleaching my hair and shaving my legs and wearing bespoke neon outfits and rollerblading down Venice Beach. It came on like a fever, like a Scarlet fever.”

He began to ask himself, “Why is there fake tanner on my sheets? Why am I wearing jackets without shirts? What just happened?”

The Barbie movie, co-written by Gerwig and her real-life partner Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story), is set to arrive in theaters on July 21.

The film features multiple Barbies and Kens who live in Barbie Land — but then, Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken take a road trip to the Real World.

Other Barbie cast members include Simu Liu, Issa Rae, Will Ferrell, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman, Sharon Rooney, Scott Evans, Ana Cruz Kayne, Ritu Arya, Jamie Demetriou, Emma Mackey, Connor Swindells, Nicola Coughlan, and Emerald Fennell.

You can watch the first trailer here and see more stills, posters, and watch the second trailer here.

Main Image: RYAN GOSLING as Ken in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures