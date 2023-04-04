The second teaser trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie is here, and so are a bunch of new production stills that will make you nostalgic for childhood — and desperate to get to the movie theater on July 21.

Margot Robbie is Barbie — and so are Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, and many more. Ryan Gosling is Ken — and so are Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, and more. Barbie Land is full of Barbies and Kens, and sometimes, the Kens get into a Beach-Off. And sometimes they do things they don’t fully understand.

“I thought I might stay over tonight,” Ryan Gosling says as Ken in the new trailer.

“Why?” asks Margot Robbie as Barbie.

“Because we’re girlfriend-boyfriend,” Ken says.

“To do what?” Barbie asks.

“I’m actually not sure,” Ken says.

Oh well! Guess we’ll never know.

Watch the trailer above and see more photos below.

“To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have

a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken,” reads the short description from Warner Bros. Pictures.

Barbie and Ken are about to go on an adventure to the Real World, where things are a lot different than in Barbie Land.

In theaters July 21, Greta Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay she wrote with her Oscar-nominated husband, Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story), based on Barbie by Mattel. Producers are David Heyman, Tom Ackerley, and Robbie Brenner, with Michael Sharp, Josey McNamara, Ynon Kreiz, Courtenay Valenti, Toby Emmerich, and Cate Adams serving as executive

producers.

Other cast members include America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra

Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Dua Lipa, and Helen Mirren.

Along with the second teaser trailer, Warner Bros. Pictures also released a bunch of new production stills for ravenous Barbie fans to feast their eyes on. See the eight new photos below.

Barbie Looks at Herself in Her Barbie Mirror

MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

There’s More Than One Ken In Barbie Land

(L-r) ISSA RAE as Barbie, SCOTT EVANS as Ken, SIMU LIU as Ken, EMMA MACKEY as Barbie, and NCUTI GATWA as Ken in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

The Barbie Movie Beach-Off

(L-r) EMMA MACKEY as Barbie, NCUTI GATWA as Ken, SIMU LIU as Ken, MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie, RYAN GOSLING as Ken and KINGSLEY BEN-ADIR as Ken in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures





Ken Always Brings His Roller Blades

(L-r) RYAN GOSLING as Ken and MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures





Kate McKinnon Is a Barbie, Too

KATE MCKINNON as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures



Stealth Barbies

(L-r) MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie, ALEXANDRA SHIPP as Barbie, MICHAEL CERA as Allan, ARIANA GREENBLATT as Sasha and AMERICA FERRERA as Gloria in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures



Issa Rae Is Also Barbie

ISSA RAE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures





Who Could Resist Ryan Gosling’s Ken Smile?

RYAN GOSLING as Ken in Warner Bros. Pictures’ “BARBIE,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

