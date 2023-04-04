The second teaser trailer for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie is here, and so are a bunch of new production stills that will make you nostalgic for childhood — and desperate to get to the movie theater on July 21.
Margot Robbie is Barbie — and so are Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon, and many more. Ryan Gosling is Ken — and so are Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, and more. Barbie Land is full of Barbies and Kens, and sometimes, the Kens get into a Beach-Off. And sometimes they do things they don’t fully understand.
“I thought I might stay over tonight,” Ryan Gosling says as Ken in the new trailer.
“Why?” asks Margot Robbie as Barbie.
“Because we’re girlfriend-boyfriend,” Ken says.
“To do what?” Barbie asks.
“I’m actually not sure,” Ken says.
Oh well! Guess we’ll never know.
Watch the trailer above and see more photos below.
Also Read: 9 Reasons Why the Barbie Movie Is Just So Memeable
“To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have
a full-on existential crisis. Or you’re a Ken,” reads the short description from Warner Bros. Pictures.
Barbie and Ken are about to go on an adventure to the Real World, where things are a lot different than in Barbie Land.
In theaters July 21, Greta Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay she wrote with her Oscar-nominated husband, Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story), based on Barbie by Mattel. Producers are David Heyman, Tom Ackerley, and Robbie Brenner, with Michael Sharp, Josey McNamara, Ynon Kreiz, Courtenay Valenti, Toby Emmerich, and Cate Adams serving as executive
producers.
Other cast members include America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra
Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Dua Lipa, and Helen Mirren.
Along with the second teaser trailer, Warner Bros. Pictures also released a bunch of new production stills for ravenous Barbie fans to feast their eyes on. See the eight new photos below.
Barbie Looks at Herself in Her Barbie Mirror
There’s More Than One Ken In Barbie Land
The Barbie Movie Beach-Off
Ken Always Brings His Roller Blades
Kate McKinnon Is a Barbie, Too
Stealth Barbies
Issa Rae Is Also Barbie
Who Could Resist Ryan Gosling’s Ken Smile?
Main Image: MARGOT ROBBIE as Barbie in Warner Bros. Pictures’ BARBIE, a Warner Bros. Pictures release. Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures.
Share: