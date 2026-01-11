Mark Ruffalo wasn’t in any mood to keep things light on the Golden Globes red carpet: He assailed President Trump as a “rapist” and “pedophile” unfit to lead the country.

Ruffalo was asked by a USA Today reporter about a black-and-white pin Ruffalo wore on his tuxedo that stated simply, “Be Good.” The actor, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for his work on HBO’s Task, didn’t hold back.

“It’s for Renee Nicole Good, who was murdered,” he said, referring to the 37-year-old Minnesota woman shot by an ICE agent Wednesday. He was one of several celebrities who wore similar pins to celebrate Good and reject ICE.

The Avengers actor went on to assail Vice President J.D. Vance’ claim that the shooting was self-defense: “We have a vice president is lying about what’s happening,” Ruffalo said. (No charges have been filed in Good’s killing.)

The actor added: “We’re in the middle of a war with Venezuela that we illegally invaded,” and continued by saying that Trump is “telling the world that international law doesn’t matter to him. The only thing that matters to him is his own morality.” (Trump told The New York Times this past week, when asked if there were any limits on his global power, “Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me.”)

Ruffalo said Trump’s “morality” may not be the best barometer: “The guy is a convicted felon, or convicted rapist. He’s a pedophile. He’s the worst human being. If we’re relying on this guy’s morality for the most powerful country in the world, then we’re all in a lot of trouble.”

A quick fact check: Trump is indeed a convicted felon, but has not been convicted of rape. Rather, a jury in a civil case found that he had sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll, which Trump denies.

Also, Trump has not been convicted of — or even charged with — any crimes involving minors. But some online critics have called him a pedophile while accusing his administration of a lack of transparency surrounding the Epstein files.

More on Mark Ruffalo and Renee Good at the Golden Globes

Ruffalo continued, gesturing to his pin and referring to Good: “So this is for her. This is for the people in the United States who are terrorized and scared today. I know I’m one of them. I love this country, and what I’m seeing here happening is not America.”

Asked why he thought the Golden Globes was a useful platform for a political message, Ruffalo replied: “Listen, I want to pretend like this — I want to be here to celebrate, and I am here to celebrate, and I’m proud to have a Golden Globe nomination. But also, this is not normal anymore, and so I don’t know how I how I could be quiet, and I’m feeling a little sick, so it’s hard to BS right now.”

Ruffalo ended up losing in his category to The Pitt star Noah Wyle — but it seems like winning awards isn’t really Ruffalo’s top concern at the moment.

Main image: Mark Ruffalo on the Golden Globes red carpet.

Editor’s Note: Corrects main image.