Mark Ruffalo, Wanda Sykes and Natasha Lyonne were among Golden Globes attendees who wore black-and-white pins declaring “BE GOOD” and “ICE OUT” to protest ICE and memorialize Renee Good, the unarmed 37-year-old woman shot Wednesday by an ICE agent.

Protests nationwide have shared that sentiment, calling for accountability in her killing, which the Trump Administration has justified by saying Good tried to intentionally run over an ICE agent. CNN reported that at least 1,000 demonstrations were planned this week.

Ruffalo, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for his acting on HBO’s Task, told USA Today on the red carpet that he was wearing the pin “for Renee Nicole Good, who was murdered.” He also called Trump a “rapist” and “pedophile.”

Mark Ruffalo on the Golden Globes red carpet.

Nelini Stamp of Working Families Power, which helped coordinate the anti-ICE pins, said the celebrity support helped spread the message.

“We need every part of civil society, society to speak up,” she told The Associated Press. “We need our artists. We need our entertainers. We need the folks who reflect society.”

Demonstrators have called for justice not only in Good’s killing, but in a a separate shooting in Portland in which Border Patrol agents wounded two people.