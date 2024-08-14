The first annual Round Top Film Festival is open for feature and short film submissions until August 20.

Taking place November 7-10 in Round Top, Texas, the festival seeks to embody the spirit of creativity, education, and community enrichment.

Filmmakers whose films are selected to participate in the festival will be notified by September 18.

Awards categories include the Audience Award for Best Feature Film as well as juried categories including Best Live Action Short (Drama), Best Comedy Short, Best Documentary Short, and Best Music Video.

More About the Round Top Film Festival

Round Top city limit courtesy of Round Top Film Festival

The first annual festival will screen roughly 40 films over four days across feature, short, and music video categories. Notable features will also screen with accompanying filmmakers and talent in attendance. More details about the film lineup, guest artists, panels, and special events will be announced in the coming months.

The festival was founded by mother-daughter duo Shanna Schanen and Skylar Schanen. Nestled in the idyllic stretch of road halfway between Houston and Austin and dubbed “the Aspen of Texas,” Round Top has evolved from a quiet retreat to a vibrant hub of year-round activity. The Round Top Film Festival aims to contribute to the town’s cultural growth while celebrating and preserving the town’s unique charm.

Also Read: Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival Sets New Wave, Sculpting the Giant as 2024 AICEF Prize Winners

Round Top is known for its bi-annual Round Top Antiques & Design Show. It also offers visitors many shops, art galleries, and restaurants as well as boutique hotels, cozy retreats, historic buildings, nearby vineyards and breweries, and nature-based attractions like farms and hiking trails.

The centerpiece venue of the festival will take place at the Round Top Festival Institute’s 210-acre campus at Festival Hill. Founded in 1971 by concert pianist James Dick, the Concert Hall has been host to notable performances and educators from around the globe.

For a full list of film submission requirements, go to the festival’s Film Freeway Portal.

Early bird pricing for festival passes will remain available through the end of August. Find out more on the festival’s website.

Main Image: Shanna and Skylar Schanen courtesy of Alice Loayza