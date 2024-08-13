The Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival has announced the winners of this year’s AICEF Prize for Cross-Cultural Filmmaking in partnership with Indonesia’s Bali International Film Festival, also known as Balinale.

For the fourth year running, the AICEF Prize is presented to first or second-time feature filmmakers whose work robustly embraces cross-cultural themes either in the narrative or documentary genre. Each festival gets to choose one feature film to receive the prize, which involves screening their films at one or both festivals. The winning filmmakers’ festival travel and expenses are funded by a grant from the American Indonesian Cultural and Educational Foundation, for which the prize is named.

The Bali International Film Festival’s selected winner is Sculpting the Giant directed by first-time filmmakers Banu Wirandoko and Rheza Arden Wiguna. It tells the story of an artist’s 28-year journey to building a masterpiece larger than the Statue of Liberty.

The Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival’s selected winner is New Wave, a documentary about the 1980s musical phenomenon directed by Elizabeth Ai.

Sculpting the Giant will be screened at the 10th Anniversary Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival, which is being held from August 21-25. New Wave will screen at Middlebury as well as the 18th annual Bali International Film Festival, taking place from June 1-7, 2025.

More About the AICEF Prize-Winning Films

Here is the description of Scupting the Giant, courtesy of the Bali International Film Festival and Middlebury International Film Festival:

“In 1990, Balinese sculptor Nyoman Nuarta made a promise to build one of the largest statues on Earth — the 121 meter-tall Garuda Wisnu Kencana would portray the Hindu god Vishnu mounted on the mythical bird Garuda. This would be his ultimate tribute to the island he came from, Bali. In his quest to realize his dream, Nuarta and his family endured almost three decades of trials and tribulations, from a devastating fire, to a world-wide financial crisis, to death threats. At its heart, the film is a touching family story, unraveling the many facets of human resilience through pride, disappointment, betrayal and faith, all the while portraying the boundaries of cultural acceptance. “

Of their choice, the Balinale Selection Committee said: “The film explores Balinese sculptor Nyoman Nuarta’s 28-year pursuit of his masterpiece. The filmmakers’ commitment to authentically portraying his journey is extraordinary, with the footage providing a compelling visual depth that renders the documentary both illuminating and emotionally impactful.”

Sculpting The Giant will have its U.S. premiere at the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival on Friday, August 23 at 11:30 a.m. at Town Hall Theater. Director Rheza Arden Wiguna will be attending the screening along with the film’s producer, Maulana Aziz, and both will participate in the Q&A that follows.

New Wave will have its Vermont Premiere in Middlebury, screening on Friday, August 23 at 2 p.m. at Town Hall Theater. Director Elizabeth Ai will be attending the screening and will participate in the Q&A afterward.

“The AICEF Award for Cross-Cultural Filmmaking has been highly beneficial to our Foundation and is a program we support with enthusiasm,” said Wayne Forrest, chairman of the American Indonesian Cultural and Educational Foundation.

“Both of this year’s Award winners are superb examples of filmmakers digging deeply into their subject and producing memorable work… With this fourth year of films being presented under the AICEF banner, the foundation truly appreciates our collaboration with the Bali International Film Festival and the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival.”

Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival producer Lloyd Komesar added: “The ongoing existence of this marvelous Prize has enriched the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival in numerous ways, starting with the beauty and significance of true cross-cultural exchange through the power of film. It has been our distinct pleasure to host Indonesian filmmakers over the past four years and to share their incredible work with our appreciative audiences.”

Main Image: A still from New Wave courtesy of Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival.